Open Hearts Bolivar United Methodist Church has announced plans to host an “extraordinary musical event” at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, in the church sanctuary at 105 E. Division St., Bolivar.
Ric Price, organ, with Carol Krueger, piano, will present “a time of music for God’s people featuring a multimedia performance based on organs of the world through the technology of Grand Orgue,” the church said via a news release.
“The concept of ‘The Organ at Prayer’ is a traditional recital that is presented as a worship service,” the church said. “The goal is to take great music out of the recital museum and make it germane to a worship service.”
The event’s duration is shorter than that of a full recital, the church added.
The organ — with specialized software called a “virtual organ” — makes the sound of the greatest organs around the world appear the local church’s organ, the church said.
Organists are invited to visit the console after the service to look at and play this instrument.
In addition, the church plans to offer organ lessons. Potential participants should have “a rock-solid piano background,” the church said. For more information, contact Ric Price at 816-353-3818 or the church office at 326-4885.
