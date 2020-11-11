On the front of today’s edition, some of our local veterans are featured. These individuals or their loved ones responded to the call for their photos from the BH-FP in the past few years. Thank you to all our veterans.
1. Jimmy Scott, Bolivar, U.S. Army, 101st Airborne, sergeant E5, five years service.
2. Daryl Miller, Bolivar, U.S. Ma- rine Corps and Air Force, chaplain, 1990-2000.
3. Kerry D. Douglas, Bolivar, U.S. Army, 1st LT, 1970-1972.
4. Joseph A. Genova, Bolivar, U.S. Army, Vietnam veteran, PFC-E3, 1968-1970.
5. C.L. Faubus, Brighton, U.S. Army, retired colonel, 32 years, nine months, 28 days.
6. Tom Strange, Bolivar, U.S. Army, Sp5 E5, active duty 1966- 1969.
7. Robert “Bob” Jens, Humansville, U.S. Army Armor, sergeant, 1976-1989.
8. Christopher L. Warwick, Bolivar, U.S. Navy, hospital corpsman third class-E4 (HM3), 1970-1976.
9. Ronald Ray Routh, Bolivar, U.S. Navy, U.S.S. Missouri, missiles officer LCDR, 1970-1991.
10. Jeffrey Hogue, Bolivar, U.S. Navy, OS2, OE Division, 1984-1987.
11. Dustin P., U.S. Navy, GM1, 20 years honorable service.
12. Russ Emory, Bolivar, U.S. Army, 25th Infantry Division A Co., 25th Avn. Bn. 25th Infantry Division (Little Bears), helicopter pilot, chief warrant officer 2, Vietnam veteran, 1966-1971.
13. Matthew Romesburg, Ebenezer, U.S. Marine Corps, E-4 corporal, 2009-2013, pictured holding his son for the first time in six months.
14. Bob Franklin, Humansville, U.S. Navy, petty officer second class - E5, 1973-1977.
15. Charles R. Stanek, Aldrich, U.S. Army, Vietnam veteran, mortar squad, sergeant E-5, 1967-1969.
16. Arthur Woods, Bolivar, U.S. Air Force, A1C - airman first class, 1955-1959.
17. Pat Overmyer, Halfway, U.S. Air Force, Vietnam veteran, buck sergeant E-4, 1966-1970.
18. Robert L. Wilson, Bolivar, U.S. Army, specialist - second grade, 1955-1958.
19. Richard “Bob” Guy Jump Sr., U.S. Navy, electrician’s mate third class, 1950-1953.
20. Fran Rebo, U.S. Navy, IC3, 1950-1954.
21. Joe W. Tinsley, Humansville, U.S. Army, private first class, 1942-1945.
22. Kevin S. Rebo, U.S. Marine Corps, E4, 1975-1979.
23. Lenard “Tony” Sanders, Halfway, U.S. Army, sergeant, 10 years service.
24. Michael Stanek, Bolivar, U.S. Army, Vietnam veteran, 5th Infantry Division, 75th support battalion, specialist - fourth class, 1969-1971.
25. Orval E. Creed, Willard, U.S. Army, Tec. 4, 1943-1945.
26. Charles Davenport, Humansville, 1/75 Army Ranger, E6, 5 1/2 years service.
27. Robert L. Garrison, Bolivar, U.S. Navy, petty officer second class, E5, 1963-1969.
28. Charles W. Stanek, Bolivar, U.S. Army, World War II, Army field artillery sergeant E-5, June 1941-November 1945, New Guinea and Phillippine campaigns.
29. Kenneth Orrell, Bolivar, U.S. Army, Spec 5 private, 11 years.
30. Orvil Francis Young, Bolivar, U.S. Army, Vietnam veteran, SP4, 1967-1969.
31. John William Vote Jr., U.S. Marine Corps, 1958-1962.
32. Matt Forrest, Halfway, National Guard, SSG.
33. Carliss Townsend, Wheat land, U.S. Army, Vietnam, 101st Airborne, 1968-1969.
34. Donald R. Jump, Bolivar, from Halfway originally, U.S. Navy, lieutenant, Vietnam veteran, 1969-1971 active duty, eight years reserve duty.
35. Bob Lowery, Bolivar, U.S. Air Force, retired lieutenant colonel, 173 combat missions in F-4E, Vietnam 1969-70, 1965-1985.
36. Darryl McConaghie, Halfway, U.S. Air Force, staff sergeant, 1968- 1972.
37. Traci Cheney, Bolivar, U.S. Army, captain, 20-plus years.
38. Charles Orrell, Collins, U.S. Army, PCT (private), Vietnam veteran, three years.
39. Billie Gilmore, Pleasant Hope, U.S. Army.
40. Dwight Orrell, Bolivar, U.S. Army, PCT (private), two years service.
41. Lloyd Orrell, U.S. Navy, 14 years.
42. Delmer Orrell, Bolivar, U.S. Army, 23 years.
43. Pamela Cole-Kauffman, Camp Lejeune, N.C., U.S. Marine Corps, lance corporal, three years.
44. Cory Kauffman, Camp Lejeune, N.C., U.S. Marine Corps, four years.
45. Paul E. Mincks, Humansville, U.S. Army, sergeant, World War II veteran.
46. Ralph Orrell, Halfway, U.S. Army, PCT, eight months.
47. James M. Gardner, Humansville, U.S. Army Corp of Engineers, captain, Vietnam veteran, 1969-1971.
48. Steven Myers, Bolivar, U.S. Army, Chief Warrant Officer, 20 years 1964-1984.
49. Wayne Long, Bolivar, U.S. Navy, retired senior chief, 1967-1991.
50. Thomas Evans, Bolivar, U.S. Army, sergeant, Vietnam MAev adviser, 1968-1970.
51. Stanley Lear, Humansville, U.S. Army, corporal, 1952-1954.
52. Jarett Lear, Lenexa, Kansas, U.S. Army, specialist, 2003-2007.
53. Dustin McKee, Franklin, Tennessee, U.S. Army, specialist, 2004-2008.
54. Monty Wheeler, Bolivar, U.S. Navy, AN E3, UH2C helicopter search and rescue aircrew, Vietnam 1968-1970, USS Bon Homme Richard.
55. Billie J. Burnett, Bolivar, U.S. Army, SP4, 1976-1979.
56. Charles Homer Breshears.
57. Gerald R. Thiessen, Bolivar, U.S. Army, colonel, 1968-1995.
58. Bobby G. Simpson, U.S. Army, Spec4, 1961-1963.
59. William Pool, Third Infantry Division, served during WWII in France and Germany, Bronze Star, living son of a Civil War veteran.
60. Robert E. Hall, Aldrich, U.S. Army, E5 sergeant, 25th Infantry Division, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, 1957-1963.
61. Jack L. Jeffries, Aldrich, U.S. Air Force, airman second class E3, 1961-1965, U.S. Navy, AMS3, 1972-1974.
62. Charley D. York, Fair Play, U.S. Navy, gunner's mate second class, 1951-1955.
63. Steve Garretson, Bolivar, U.S. Army, 101st Airborne, Vietnam, 1970-1971.
64. William “Wink” Ahart, Bolivar, U.S. Army, Spec4, Vietnam, 1965-1967.
65. “B” Battery 283rd Field Artillery Battalion, “B” Battery 3/75th Field Artillery Battalion, 8-inch self-propelled, Bolivar, 1956-1964.
