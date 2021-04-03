Outbuildings, vehicles destroyed in fire

Lucky isn’t a word many might use after spending around 2.5 hours battling an aggressive fire on a hot, windy day.
It is, though, how Morrisville Fire Protection District chief Ken Witt said he feels after firefighters from MFPD, along with Central Polk County Fire Protection District, Bolivar City Fire Department, Dunnegan Rural Fire Department and the Missouri Department of Conservation, extinguished a blaze that destroyed three outbuildings and four vehicles at a residence in the 800 block of East 482nd Road, southwest of Bolivar, on Monday afternoon, March 29.
No one was injured, Witt said.
“It was really windy,” the chief said. “We’re lucky it didn’t cross the road and go on north.”
Witt said firefighters were called to the scene around 2:30 p.m. Monday, when they found fire had spread from a neighbor’s burning debris pile due to windy conditions.
According to the National Weather Service in Springfield, a Red Flag Warning and Wind Advisory was issued on Monday, which recommended against outdoor burning due to the potential for sustained winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour and gusts up to 45 miles per hour.
“That was the reason we had trouble keeping it out of buildings,” Witt said. “You just can’t burn on those dry days. Our guys busted their backside to protect homes.”
Witt said around 2 acres of grass burned in the fire. The vehicles that burned had been in various states of disrepair and some weren’t drivable, he said.
Firefighters finished around 5 p.m., he said.
Homeowners can help prevent wildfires by staying mindful of weather conditions and avoiding burning on Red Flag days.
“Also, if you’ve got a pile you burned the day before, you need to get water on it and make sure that it’s completely out,” he said.
Humansville grass fire
A fire Saturday, March 27, burned a small patch of grass around the 3400 block of Mo. 123 south of Humansville.
Humansville Fire and Rescue chief John Hopkins said the fire wasn’t widespread.
No injuries were reported, he said.
He said he wasn’t certain what started the fire.
