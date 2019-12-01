Routh takes first deer

Weston Routh

Weston Routh, 8, of Flemington shot his first deer, a four-point buck, on Saturday, Nov. 23, while hunting with his dad. He is the son of Matthew and Charity Routh.

 

Howlett deer scores 188

Big smile

Cole Howlett, 13, an eighth grader in the Wheatland School District, shot this buck Sunday, Nov. 17, in northern Polk County. According to the family, the animal’s rack scored 188. 

