Polk County is set to receive $5,413 in federal funds to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county, OACAC-Polk County recently announced.
Under the terms of the grant, local organizations chosen to receive funds must be nonprofit, have an accounting system, practice nondiscrimination, have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs and have a voluntary board if they are private voluntary organizations.
Qualifying agencies are encouraged to apply, the release said. The deadline is Friday, July 26.
Applications are available at the OACAC Polk County Neighborhood Center, 2110 S. Springfield Ave., Bolivar.
