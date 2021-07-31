Pandemic precautions

As the Bolivar R-1 school district prepares to return to in-person learning on Monday, Aug. 23, new superintendent Richard Asbill explained the measures he and the district are following to ensure they return safely.
After the school board meeting Thursday, July 22, Asbill said in an update that the district is “(collaborating) with other southwest Missouri schools districts” and reviewing what the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education says.
The district is also “participating in conference calls, reading CDC, Department of Health and Department of Education updates and guidance documents on COVID-19 safety and how to have in-person learning,” again emphasizing the importance of transparency in situations like this.
While distance learning was implemented last school year, this school year all students are encouraged to return to in-person learning — the exceptions being a select number of online courses for high school students and providing distance learning for positive and symptomatic students staying at home.
The other times the Bolivar school district said they will utilize distance learning is when there is “an extensive COVID presence within our schools or inclement weather prevents in-seated learning for a short period of time.”
This distance learning is something parents Paul Stortz, Julee Cash, Brandon Jones and David Tilley spoke about during public comments at the school board meeting. They were all advocating for virtual learning options and asking about the district’s COVID-19 status.
At the July 22 meeting, Asbill referenced Launch Online Learning Center as the program the district is considering using. This is a program taught by Missouri teachers using Missouri curriculum, he said.
“We want students to be back in school,” he said, sitting at his desk in his new office during an interview with the BH-FP, “but we want them to be safe. And we want our teachers and staff to be safe, as well.”
Masking and other considerations
When it comes to determining a mask mandate for Bolivar R-1 staff and students, Asbill said the district “will continue to monitor trend data and health department guidance as we approach our Return to Learn engagement levels.”
As of Wednesday, June 16, unvaccinated individuals, however, will be required to wear a mask, according to the Bolivar district website.
An April 15 school board decision on masks has not been overturned, though, Asbill said via email. According to previous coverage, in a 5-2 split vote, board members voted at that time to repeal the district’s masking policy, which required all students, staff members and volunteers to wear face masks at all times on all district campuses.
“The requirement expired as we completed summer school and students (and) staff exited,” he added.
He went on to explain how the process would include the district revisiting the mask mandate to either renew or evaluate the needs for this new school year.
Vaccinated individuals possibly “may not have to mask” nor “be subject to quarantine during contact tracing,” he wrote in the school board meeting email update.
On Friday, July 9, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention came out with a revised COVID-19 prevention guidance plan for K-12 schools, which Asbill referred to. The Missouri School Reopening and Operating Guidance plan elaborates on the state’s guidelines.
According to both releases, the only times schools should not require someone above the age of 2 to wear a mask is when wearing it is a hazard for the individual, usually due to a disability as defined by the Americans with Disabilities Act, as well as in places where wearing a mask is hazardous because of the work environment.
The Missouri guidance plan, however, did mention the research found by the American Academy of Pediatrics, which emphasizes that “‘cloth face coverings can be safely worn by all children 2 years of age and older, including the vast majority of children with underlying health conditions, with rare exception.’”
He referenced the recent CDC and DESE updates, and the district is looking at how it will incorporate that into its schools.
“Basically,” he said, “the return to learn guidelines are still in place, and that handbook is the guiding document that we work from.”
Until then, the CDC report says getting vaccinated is one of the best things someone can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19. And the vaccination eligibility age has been extended to those 12 and older.
In the school board update, Asbill’s comment on vaccinations mirrored the CDC’s. The CDC also later recommended retaining physical distancing procedures. The guidance plan explained schools can execute this by keeping students in cohorts, so they interact with the same students and teachers all day.
According to R-1’s Safe Return to In-Person Instructionand Continuity of Services Plan — updated Wednesday, June 16 — the district plans to utilize cohorts with elementary students, keeping them in groups of 50. This group size of 50 students will also flow into meal times, paired with physical distancing.
With the implementation of cohorts, the idea is that if a student does test positive, only that cohort would be sent home for quarantine while the classroom is disinfected. This prevents having to shut down an entire school.
On school buses, however, keeping physical distance is much more difficult, so the district encourages parents to provide other forms of transportation for their students.
For now, no visitors will be allowed during this time. That means “only students, staff and essential support staff will be allowed in school buildings,” the district’s website stated.
To prevent students from coming to school with symptoms, Bolivar schools have provided a checklist for parents or caregivers to reference before sending their children to school. This information is found under the COVID-19 tab on the district’s website.
In the plan, the district said if students do have symptoms, they should stay home and refer to a healthcare provider. If they test positive for COVID-19, they cannot return to school until the student has “been fever-free for 24 hours without the aid of fever-reducing medication.”
The SRCSP said that as students enter schools and classrooms, they should be “visually inspected for signs and symptoms.” The plan does not require additional screening due to its inconclusive results and the amount of labor it requires.
If students or staff members become symptomatic while in the school building, they should be immediately isolated and given a medical-grade mask to wear. Students need to wear the mask until they have been escorted outside to their parent or guardian.
One of the most important steps, according to the Missouri guidance plan, is proper handwashing. This includes washing hands “with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol if soap and water is not readily available.”
‘We want students in school’
“As much as I’d like to be the superintendent who cured COVID-19, I’m not,” Asbill said, sitting in his new office earlier this month. “Quarantines and positives are all going to be there again.”
He added the district respects whether someone believes in “masks or anti-masks,” “vaccines or anti-vaccines,” but just like before COVID-19 even hit the States, the board of education is still evaluating how to ensure students’ safety at school. Eighteen months ago, that included resource officers, door latches or door locks required to scan in. Today, that includes precautions on preventing the spread of illnesses.
“Nothing has changed,” he added.
The safety of students, staff, and the community are still of utmost priority, he said.
“I think it’s important that our community and parents know that myself and our board of education want to have in-person learning,” Asbill said. “We want students in school.”
In his school board update, he mentioned the current COVID-19 positivity rates resemble last November and December, but the current variant is expanding positivity to younger generations, which poses problems as the R-1 school district plans to return to in-person learning.
“Our students are looking forward to school, learning, friends, extracurricular and cocurricular events, and as much normal school life as possible,” Asbill said in the school board email update. “I am hopeful we will all agree to be professional and respectful in our efforts and obligation to provide in-person learning to our community and families.”
Asbill said he anticipates releasing a status update regarding returning to school the week of Aug. 9, after possibly meeting with the board in a special session.
Regular session
In addition to discussing returning to in-person learning, Missouri Rep. Mike Stephens presented Lexi Berry with a resolution for receiving All-State honors in basketball, soccer and tennis.
The board voted unanimously to approve the following: June 16 regular minutes; June 30 special meeting minutes; July bills; reassignment of Craig Edwards; Shelly Dill’s fiscal year salary; moving T.C. Wall’s annuity; MSBA policy updates: AC, EGCD, EGCDA, GCBDA and GDBDA as presented or with revisions; the technology bid for laptops from CDWG and compensating employees who exceed the allowable 20 days of carryover of accrued vacation.
The board unanimously approved employing Kari Asbill, Barry Hacker, Jessa Fuller, Alexander Lynn, Jenni Bayless, Dalton Vann and Annette Fugitt and the resignations of Drew Dennis, Devin Tait, Matthew Massey, Julie Routh and Sloan Welch, according to draft minutes.
Closed session
The board also met in closed session on Thursday, July 22, for the purpose of legal matters, discussing personnel hiring, firing, and disciplining or promoting employees, and student matters.
According to the unapproved minutes, no action required to be reported by open records law was taken during the meetings.
Kyle Lancaster, Keri Clayton, Brandon Van Deren, Paula Hubbert, Jeralen Shive and Jared Taylor were present for both sessions. J. R. Collins was absent.
The next regular board meeting is set for Thursday, Aug. 19.
