Panther power

Marion C. Early baseball missed its chance to claim a fourth consecutive district championship when the spring 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Panthers, though, stayed the course in 2021, powerering past Jasper and Ash Grove to claim the Class 2 District 8 title.
Marion C. Early entered the district tournament as the No. 1 seed.
The Panthers beat Jasper 6-1 on Monday, May 17. They beat Ash Grove 12-3 on Tuesday, May 18.
MCE faced Marionville on Monday, May 24, falling 5-4 in eight innings to the Comets during state sectional play.
Bolivar
Liberator baseball is out of the postseason.
Bolivar fell 5-1 to Marshfield in the Class 5 District 5 quarterfinal on Tuesday, May 18.
The Liberators ended their season 12-9.
No. 1 seed Willard beat Marshfield 12-3 to win in the title game on Saturday, May 22.
Fair Play
Fair Play High School baseball ended its season 16-9 after falling 6-0 in the Class 1 District 7 title game to Weaubleau on Wednesday, May 19.
The Hornets, who entered the tournament seeded second, had a first-round bye, then beat Wheatland 7-5 in the semifinal.
Weaubleau had been seeded first and beat Halfway in the semifinal round to advance to the title game.
Halfway
The Cardinals beat Humansville 10-0 in the Class 1 District 7 quarterfinals before falling 12-0 to Weaubleau.
Halfway had lost to Humansville in the third game of the season. The Cardinals also beat Fair Play during the regular season.
Halfway ended its 2021 campaign 7-14.
Humansville
Tiger baseball showed success in 2021 but ultimately ended its season below .500.
Humansville fell to Halfway in the district semifinal. Its 2021 record stands at 5-14-1.
The Tigers own regular season wins over Fair Play and Halfway.
Pleasant Hope
Pleasant Hope started its 2021 campaign strong but wasn’t able to keep up with Conway in the Class 3 District 12 quarterfinal, falling 5-4.
The Pirates finished their season with a 16-9 record.
Pleasant Hope was 9-2 across its first 11 games.
Conway fell to Fair Grove in the semifinal round. Skyline won the district.
