Parkers plead guilty

A Goodson couple accused of lying to the Federal Bureau of Investigation and defrauding others pleaded guilty to a federal charge in court last week.
According to online court records, as part of a plea agreement, James Calvin Parker and Ronda F. Parker pleaded guilty to class E felony misprision of felony in the U.S. Western District Court on Monday, March 9, before Magistrate Judge David P. Rush.
Misprision of felony is the deliberate act of hiding the awareness of a crime.
To support a misprision conviction, prosecutors must prove the concealment of information, such as the suppression of evidence, and a failure to disclose.
The Parkers were each indicted by a federal grand jury in July for one count conspiracy to commit wire fraud and four counts providing false statements.
The superseding indictment says the Parkers conspired in devising “a scheme to obtain money by means of materially false and fraudulent pretenses, representations and promises” from January 2015 to June 2019.
Three known victims, including a couple from Dallas County and a man from Hickory County, told investigators the Parkers scammed them for around $300,000 total, per previous coverage.
The most recent investigation into the Parkers began in April 2019 when a victim’s son filed a complaint with the FBI, saying James Parker had “repeatedly asked the victim for money in order to pay various fines and expenses related to the release of a substantial sum of money, belonging to Parker, being held by the United States government,” court records state.
Documents say the victim was "particularly vulnerable to Parker's fraud scheme," due to altered "mental faculties" following an accident.
James Parker allegedly told victims his uncle or father died in a car crash in Africa while building housing developments, leaving him with “many millions of dollars.”
He also said he stood to inherit several million dollars, stored in boxes, as well as construction equipment and tools, following his father’s death, documents state. James Parker said his late father had owned a construction company in Washington, D.C.
While talking with the FBI at his home on May 10, James Parker told investigators he believed he was owed around $22 million, which was being held by the U.S. government.
He said he had been in contact with high-level officials, including Presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump, documents state.
James Parker told investigators Trump texted him, asking for money for fuel for Air Force One in order to deliver his money.
He also said he met with Bush at the Springfield airport to talk about his funds, adding the president also gave him a Lincoln Navigator.
The superseding indictment says the Parkers also asked the victims for money for fake personal expenses — to adopt their grandchildren, pay off a loan on a truck, dig a well, pay court fees, cover expenses because James Parker was terminally ill and pay legal fees relating to a lawsuit involving Obama.
They also asked for funds to visit James Parker’s daughter, who they said “had to have a leg amputated because of cancer,” and then asked for more money “to attend the funeral of James Parker’s daughter.”
The plea agreement says the Parkers told FBI investigators they had repaid around $200,000 to the victims from Dallas County when they had not.
According to court records, James Parker has a lengthy criminal history, perpetrating “thefts and frauds throughout the course of his life.”
A detention motion says Parker has been convicted in other theft cases, including theft of property and failure to report or control a dangerous fire in Arkansas in 1981, cattle theft in Texas in 1990 and theft of property and defrauding secured creditors in 2009.
The FBI investigated Parker in 2009 for a scam in which he “obtained funds from victims by representing they were for expenses necessary to recover an inheritance his father or uncle left him, which was in Nigeria,” the motion states.
While Parker was not prosecuted following the investigation, the motion says he received a “stern warning for him to not solicit money from anyone else for similar schemes.”
As of press time Tuesday, sentencing hearings had not been set.
The plea agreement said the Parkers could each face up to three years in prison, five years probation, one year supervised release, a $250,000 fine and a $100 mandatory special assessment per felony count of conviction.
