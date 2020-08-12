Parkview employees test positive

After one employee tested positive for COVID-19 last week, two more Parkview Health Care Facility employees tested positive during a mass testing event Monday, Aug. 10.
No residents had been infected with the virus as of Monday evening, a Citizens Memorial Hospital and Citizens Memorial Health Care Foundation news release said.
Parkview confirmed the initial employee tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, Aug. 5, as previously reported.
The release said 66 Parkview residents and 113 employees were tested during Monday’s mass testing event.
“The two additional positive cases were asymptomatic and were tested during mass testing,” the release said. “The three Parkview employees are quarantined at home and are being monitored by the Polk County Health Center.”
According to Tim Francka, CMH Foundation’s administrative director of long-term care, Parkview received 170 test results Monday, with nine more test results set to come back Tuesday, Aug. 11. Those results were not available as of press time.
"We will continue to be diligent with our extensive infection prevention protocols to keep our residents and staff as safe as possible,” Francka said in the release.
The release said staff will closely monitor all Parkview residents and staff for any symptoms of COVID-19. Follow-up testing will be held the next two weeks.
Parkview Health Care Facility is a skilled nursing facility in Bolivar and is owned and operated by Citizens Memorial Health Care Foundation, Bolivar, the release said. CMH Foundation operates six long-term care facilities in Ash Grove, Bolivar, Buffalo, El Dorado Springs and Stockton, and one residential care center in Bolivar.
Recently, CMH announced employees at its Stockton and Buffalo facilities had also tested positive for COVID-19. Recent mass testing events at those locations revealed no new cases, according to news releases.
“All CMH Foundation long-term care facility employees wear masks, eye protection and other personal protective equipment during their shifts,” the release said. “Additionally, employees are screened at the beginning of their shifts for coronavirus symptoms, including fever.”
Employees who test positive or develop symptoms of COVID-19 do not return to work until they are recovered and receive clearance, the release said.
As of Tuesday, Aug. 11, Polk County had 231 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, up 24 cases from 207 cases on Tuesday, Aug. 4.
The Polk County Health Center said 27 cases were active and 133 Polk County residents were in quarantine.
