The governor’s race started in earnest last Tuesday when the two front-runners filed their bids for office.
Incumbent Republican Gov. Mike Parson and Democratic State Auditor Nicole Galloway each held news conferences as they made their candidacies official.
Parson said this is the first and probably last time he will file for governor. He ran for lieutenant governor in 2016 and moved up when former Gov. Eric Greitens resigned.
“I’ve been very blessed to have the career I’ve had,” Parson said. “I’ve been around long enough to never say never, but I’d say the first lady might say never.”
Galloway spoke about her track record as state auditor, saying her investigations have led to almost 50 criminal charges for public officials over allegations of corruption.
“I’m going to continue that fight for Missouri families in this race for governor and as governor,” she said.
Both Parson and Galloway touched on Medicaid expansion. Galloway said she supports expanding Medicaid: “We can do it without raising taxes or gutting other parts of the budget.”
“We have a governor who has kicked a hundred thousand children off of their health insurance,” Galloway said. “And he has no vision and no solution on how he’s going to fix that.”
Parson said the state is doing a better job of verifying whether individuals are eligible for Medicaid.
“Here’s the other thing that I think is important that gets lost: If these kids qualify for Medicaid, we want them on Medicaid,” Parson said.
Galloway and Parson have also disagreed over sending Clean Missouri back to a state vote, with Galloway arguing it should stay as is and Parson advocating to ask voters to revise it.
The primaries will be Tuesday, Aug. 4.
Other candidates who have filed to run for governor include State Rep. Jim Neely, R-Cameron, and Raleigh Ritter of Seneca. Democrats include Antoin Johnson and Jimmie Matthews, both of St. Louis. Libertarian Rik Combs of Lohman has also filed.
This report is written by Missouri School of Journalism students and editors for publication by MPA member newspapers in print and online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.