Parson kicks off Bicentennial Inauguration in Bolivar

Gov. Mike Parson is kicking off his inaugural celebration with a nod to his faith in the place he calls home.
Parson will be sworn in as the 57th governor of the State of Missouri at the 2021 Bicentennial Inauguration on Monday, Jan. 11, in Jefferson City. The ceremony will begin at around 11 a.m.
To set the stage for Monday’s inauguration, Parson is holding a prayer service at 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, in Pike Auditorium on Southwest Baptist University’s Bolivar campus.
A live stream of both the prayer service and inauguration will be available on the governor’s Facebook page, the State of Missouri Facebook page and the inauguration website movingmoforward.com, according to Parson’s website, governor.mo.gov.
Both events will help kick-off the historic celebration of 200 years of Missouri history, per the website. Information regarding future inaugural events in conjunction with Missouri’s bicentennial celebrations later in 2021 will be released at a later date.
Missouri 2021 hosts virtual series for Missouri’s Bicentennial
Missouri 2021 has rolled out a new virtual program series that focuses on the programs and events happening in Missouri to commemorate the state’s 200th anniversary of statehood.
Leading up to the Aug. 10, 2021, anniversary day of statehood, Missouri 2021 invites the public to take part in live programming on Zoom the first Tuesdays at 11 a.m. through July 2021. Each month will feature a different subject with guests from the more than 100 local, regional and statewide projects and events.
“There are many exciting projects and events already being planned next year, along with new projects that will soon be announced,” Missouri 2021 coordinator Michael Sweeney said in a news release. “It’s a wonderful way for Missourians to come together to showcase the vast geographic and cultural diversity of the state while celebrating the similarities that bring us together.”
A special prize give-away of Missouri bicentennial promotional items will be given out to individuals who register for the free, virtual program. To register, visit shsmo.org/events/2020/mo2021-presents-dec. Registration is required.
The mission of Missouri 2021 is to promote a better understanding of Missouri and its regions, communities and people, both past and present. The Missouri Bicentennial provides opportunities for citizens to celebrate, explore and share perspectives on the state’s rich history and culture. For more information on Missouri’s bicentennial visit missouri2021.org.
