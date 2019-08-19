Passing on the teacher’s torch

Kaylie Rothdiener’s new first-grade classroom at Bolivar Primary School, which is set up with stringed-lights, educational posters and small tables and chairs sized for young students, seems like a natural environment for her.
After all, first-year teacher Kaylie grew up under the influence of a passionate educator — her father, Nathan Rothdiener.
Nathan, who taught at Buffalo High School for six years and is now starting his 15th year at Bolivar High School teaching history, said he always had a feeling his daughter would make a good elementary school teacher.
“That kind of slot was where her heart was,” he said, sitting on a tiny chair in Kaylie’s new classroom on Monday, Aug. 12.
Kaylie agreed. She’d always wanted to be a teacher from the time she was a child, and part of that feeling came from growing up around her father’s classroom, she said.
“Whenever my dad had meetings, we’d always be in the classroom,” Kaylie said. “And other kids who also had parents as teachers, we’d come into my dad’s classroom and play school.”
For Kaylie, another fun aspect about growing up with her dad as a teacher was “students coming up to me and saying, ‘Your dad’s such a great teacher,’” she said.
Later on, Kaylie’s experience as a tutor in high school was something that led her to know “for sure” she wanted to be a teacher herself, she said. As a tutor, she was able to see “what teaching was first-hand and observe classes.”
After graduating from BHS in 2016, Kaylie went on to Missouri State University, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in elementary education.
On the other hand, though, Nathan’s path to being a teacher was a bit different. He said in college, he spent some time trying to figure out what he was supposed to do.
“I started off with a major in psychology, and I thought I would be a counselor, so I started off with education classes,” he explained. “The more and more I got into education classes, I realized I kind of liked this teaching business.”
And then, once he did student teaching, he knew for sure. He said he thought, “This is what I want to do.”
Likewise, Kaylie’s student teaching was also an important experience for her. In the spring semester this year, she was a student teacher for a BPS first-grade class.
“Student teaching helps a lot,” she said. “I learned so much from my cooperating teacher and everyone at BPS.”
Kaylie noted she’d always had her sights set on teaching at BPS, so student-teaching there helped her “learn more about the school and what the school does.”
And coming back to Bolivar, Kaylie said, was also part of her life’s plan.
“I’ve always wanted to be a teacher in the same community that I grew up in and love,” she said.
Even with her college degree and student teaching experience, though, Nathan has been able to offer father-daughter advice to Kaylie about the ins and outs of the classroom experience.
“This is a bit out of my realm — teaching at the elementary level,” Nathan said, “but I’ve given some advice on how to prepare for the day, how to get ready for communicating with parents and maybe dealing with troublesome kids — stuff like that.”
There are some things, Nathan said, that college can’t really prepare new teachers to know.
“I learned more from my first year of teaching than all four years of college,” he said. “The actual experience comes from just being in the classroom. That’s where you’ve got to get down and get your feet wet and just start teaching.”
And Kaylie’s first class is one she was looking forward to, she said.
“I’m really excited to meet my first class because your first class is so important,” she explained. “I’m excited to get my first class, meet everyone, meet the parents and start building those relationships.”
With the curriculum side of teaching, Kaylie said she’s most excited to teach guided reading.
“I’m getting my master’s in literacy,” she said. “And we’ve got a new writing curriculum that I’m really excited to start teaching, as well.”
Regarding Kaylie’s new job in the school district, Nathan shared enthusiasm for her joining the team.
“Oh, it’s awesome,” he said. “Being on the same schedule, being able to relate with teachers and seeing her when we have big meetings, it’s really awesome.”
And while Nathan will be down the road from his daughter at BHS as a seasoned teacher, Kaylie will be at BPS for reasons that are important to her.
“I wanted to be (an elementary) teacher because I wanted kids to grow up loving school, and that starts at a young age,” she said.
One thing Kaylie noted is how she loves the kids’ excitement when they come into the classroom. And another aspect, she said, is that some kids don’t have such a great life at home, “so you can be a role-model and really love on them.”
Ultimately, her goal is to make an impact on kids.
“The saying at BPS this year is ‘Big futures start here,’ and we may just be a small part of the kids’ ‘big future,’ but we help them get started on the right track,” she said.
