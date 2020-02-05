It’s family heirloom night at the PCGS monthly meeting Thursday, Feb. 6.
Attendees are encouraged to bring a family heirloom, or a picture of it, to share with others at the meeting.
The meeting will also include an update on the repairs to the building currently underway.
The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at the PCGS research facility. If Bolivar Schools are canceled that day, the meeting will also be canceled.
