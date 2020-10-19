Polk County House of Hope, which offers immediate and long-term resources to victims of domestic and sexual violence, remains open, despite locking its doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jaylene Sturguess, a victim advocate with the organization, told the BH-FP the organization is “still providing services to individuals who are currently orhave experienced domestic or sexual violence, need help with filling out an order of protection, support at court, food boxes, case management or crisis intervention.”
“We have recently all been trained to help with a safe at home address change as well,” Sturguess said. “You no longer need to call to make appointments to talk with our outreach coordinators. Walk-ins are always welcomed.”
Polk County House of Hope is located at 1913 W. Broadway, Suite C, in Bolivar.
For more information, call 777-3229.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.