Two people were hurt in a recent wreck on South Springfield Avenue.
According to a news release from the Bolivar Police Department, officers responded to the 2400 block of South Springfield Avenue for a report of a two-vehicle injury crash at around 6:20 p.m. Thursday, July 22.
The release stated Billy Simpson, 46, of Aldrich was driving his 2015 Dodge Ram with an attached trailer northbound on South Springfield Avenue, approaching a traffic signal, when he collided with an westbound 2016 Jeep Compass driven by Lisa Marshall, 56, of Bolivar.
“Simpson told officers that he had been checking his mirrors to ensure his trailer was secure and when he looked back, he saw the Compass in the intersection and was unable to stop before colliding with it,” the release stated.
Marshall told officers that she was waiting at the traffic light to continue westbound into a business parking lot, per the release. When the light turned green, she entered the intersection and was struck by Simpson.
Marshall and her passenger both suffered injuries as a result of the collision, the release stated. Marshall was taken by ambulance to Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar for treatment, while the passenger was treated on scene.
Simpson and his two passengers denied suffering any injuries, the release stated.
Marshall’s vehicle was disabled from the collision and removed by A&J Towing of Bolivar, per the release. Simpson’s vehicle was not disabled.
The crash was investigated by Officer W. Whalen.
Two-vehicle crash hurts one
According to a news release, Bolivar police officers also responded to the area of South Springfield Avenue and Mo. 13 for a two-vehicle injury wreck at around 5 p.m. Monday, July 26.
The release stated Brittany Talburt, 37, of Aldrich was driving her 2009 Honda Civic northbound on the off-ramp of Mo. 13, approaching South Springfield Avenue, when she collided with a westbound 2017 Nissan Titan driven by Noel Harris, 81, of Bolivar.
Talburt stated that she exited at the wrong off-ramp and was attempting to re-enter northbound Mo. 13, the release stated. She stated she didn’t see the oncoming truck before colliding with it.
Harris’ adult passenger was taken by ambulance to CMH in Bolivar for treatment of injuries as a result of the collision, the release stated. Harris and Talburt denied suffering any injuries.
Both vehicles were disabled as a result of the crash, per the release. Talburt’s vehicle was removed by B&B Towing of Bolivar. Harris’ vehicle was removed by Wakefield Towing of Bolivar.
“There was also damage caused to the north side guardrail near the on-ramp to northbound Mo. 13,” the release stated.
The collision was investigated by Officer D. Hankins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.