Pleasant Hope’s Pirate Power Band is looking for sponsors for its upcoming Pirate Power Classic marching competition on Saturday, Oct. 5.
Last year, the band hosted its second marching band festival with 13 schools from around the state showing up and showing off their skills. The schools marched down Pleasant Hope’s Pirate Lane and joined in a Battle of the Bands at the school’s football stadium.
Band director Randall Bearden wants to make this year’s event even bigger by adding more schools.
While sponsors can donate at three different levels — $175 for the gold level, $150 for the black level and $100 for the white level — donations of all sizes are welcome.
Bearden said funds will be used for judges’ fees, concessions and administrative costs.
For more information, contact Bearden by email at rbearden@phr6.org or by phone at 267-2271.
