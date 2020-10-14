PH woman hurt in fatal wreck

A Pleasant Hope woman was seriously injured in a wreck that resulted in the death of a Nevada man on Monday afternoon, Oct. 12, in Vernon County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Maggie Brown, 28, of Pleasant Hope was the passenger in a 2015 Ford Mustang driven by Andrew Jeffrey, 28, of Nevada as the two traveled south on Interstate 49, about 5 miles north of Nevada, at 4:30 p.m.
According to the report, Jeffrey’s Mustang was traveling “at a high rate of speed” when he lost control and skidded off the left side of the road. The car struck a median and vaulted over the northbound lanes, then struck a ditch on the east side of the road and overturned several times.
Both occupants were wearing seat belts, the report stated.
According to the report, Jeffrey was ejected from the vehicle.
Both were transported to Nevada Regional Medical Center where Jeffrey was pronounced dead, the report stated.
The vehicle was totaled and towed from the scene, the report stated.
This is MSHP Troop D’s third fatal crash in October and its 94th in 2020, the report stated.
Trooper B.P. O’Sullivan investigated the wreck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.