A woman from Pleasant Hope was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Rt. H at around 12:35 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Claudia A. Krasovskiy, 29, was northbound on Rt. H, around 2 miles north of Springfield, in a 2007 Honda Pilot when an eastbound 2006 Dodge Ram pickup, driven by Phillip N. Campbell, 22, of Springfield, failed to yield and pulled into her path.
Krasovskiy, who the report said was wearing a seat belt, suffered moderate injuries. She was transported from the scene by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Springfield.
The report did not list injuries for Campbell.
The Honda was totaled, while the Dodge had extensive damages, the report stated. Both were towed from the crash site by Henry’s Towing of Springfield.
Msgt. M.K. Frazier investigated the wreck.
Jasper Co. crash injures Bolivar man
A man from Bolivar suffered moderate injuries in a recent single-car wreck in Jasper County.
The MSHP crash report stated Gage A. Irwin, 22, was eastbound on Rt. M, 3 miles south of Jasper, in a 2002 GMC Envoy at around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14, when he traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.
Irwin, who the report stated was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle.
He was taken to Mercy Hospital in Joplin by ambulance, the report stated.
The report stated the GMC was totaled and towed from the scene by S&S Recovery of Jasper.
Trooper J.D. Fischer investigated the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.