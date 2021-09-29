As concerned healthcare providers in the Polk County area, we wish to commend the Bolivar R-1 School Board in their efforts to keep our children safe. Our goal is to always advocate for what is best for the entire community. As we are aware, in-person learning is best for students, and the science supports masking as the best option for K-12 at large in addition to vaccines for those 12 and up. The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) is also in agreement with this.
There is a lot of misinformation out there and we commend the board for searching out the truth to do what is best for students. We realize they are dealing with a lot of strong emotions and appreciate them standing for what will keep our children as safe as possible given the circumstances.
We want students to have access to the best and safest education. This means they need to be at school instead of home sick or in quarantine. We also want to keep the rest of our community safe and healthy.
Pediatric cases now account for 1/4 of COVID cases in the United States. To reduce community spread to those that are vulnerable or unvaccinated, we have to control the spread in our children. As the Delta variant continues to cut a large swath through the U.S. and newer variants show similar characteristics, we have seen COVID become a much larger concern for our children.
In school district after school district, where masking is not universal, rising case counts and children missing school becomes commonplace. This has been witnessed in our own area with half the student body of Osceola currently experiencing learning disruption due to quarantine.
The overwhelming scientific data from multiple high quality studies shows consistent masking is one of our best strategies. We support the Bolivar R-1 School Board as they continue to put science and safety above politics.
We are thankful to the school board, teachers and staff for keeping the Bolivar students safe and learning in person during this trying time.
Sincerely,
Dr. Garrett Alderfer, MD, internal med/pediatrics
Stephanie Aug, PA-C, orthopedics
Dr. Shannon Calvert, MD, pediatrics
Dr. Lori Cohen, MD, family medicine
Dr. Bethany Dhondt, DO, family medicine
Dr. William Donnell, MD, family medicine
Dr. Craig Dunseth, MD, pathology
Dr. Matt Ericksen, MD, ENT
Melissa Gibbs, PA-C, internal medicine
Dr. Brian Guhl, MD, internal med/pediatrics
Dr. Gabrielle Guhl, MD, family medicine
Matt Havens, PA-C, family medicine
Dr. Nicholas Havens, MD, infectious disease/internal med-peds
Katie Johnson, CPNP-PC, pediatrics
Dr. Sarah Kallberg, DO, OB/Gyn
Dr. Kristina Kaufmann, DO, family medicine
Dr. Kristopher Kaufmann, DO, family medicine
Crystal Lacavera, FNP-BC, family medicine
Dr. Ashley Lane, DO, Ob/Gyn
Dr. Dana Meents, MD, Ob,Gyn
Caressa Patel, PA-C, internal medicine
Malissa Phillips, FNP-BC, family medicine
Dr. Paul Stortz, MD, family medicine
