I highly recommend the movie Kodachrome, available on Netflix.
And after watching it, I highly recommend a thorough search for any undeveloped film of any kind that you might have tucked away in any number of places in your home, or at least being mindful of this recommendation when you happen to come across any of it when looking for anything else.
I didn’t go on a conscious search for such as that in the days following my viewing of the flick (two viewings of it within a week). But my mind flashed back to it when I came across five disposable cameras that had been neglected for some number of years. (Never mind that they were found during a cleaning project that was another example of many years of neglect.)
Once developed, I was able to determine that at least one roll contained images that had been taken more than 20 years ago. The others were from 15 or more years ago. I credit the movie for the development taking place this time (which came at no small price, but well worth it) instead of just tossing the cameras to the side for the hundredth time.
Unlike the movie, where the Kodachrome slides taken by a professional with professional equipment were perfect many years later, mine were far from high quality images. But they were priceless because of the places, times and faces of the people in them.
For example, I was seeing our images for the first time on the 18th birthday of a grandson who was pictured in them as a child barely in the walking stages.
And to think they could have been tossed in the trash, never to be seen, at any time with the belief that they probably didn’t contain anything of substance.
And I’ve since found a sixth disposable camera that I will defer to some other family member to experience the joy of finding out what might be within it. Or, I will at least wait until my next Social Security check arrives so I can afford to have it done.
• • •
All of that is mighty fine and mighty good, but there can be no doubt that many could benefit from watching that movie even if there is zero chance they will ever find any undeveloped film of any kind anywhere.
I won’t spoil it by revealing anything else about the movie beyond this: It’s a must view for anyone who has had a rocky relationship with anyone nature would define as a “loved one,” but that reality sent awry.
