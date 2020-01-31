Picturing Polk County: January photo of the month

The BH-FP is excited to announce the winner of our January photo contest, Leslie Skidmore. Congratulations, Leslie!
She shot this photo of three generations — her father-in-law, husband and son — working together on the final load of the day during last year’s combining season. She said it was taken near Tin Town in southeast Polk County.
Don’t forget to send in your photos of the people, places and events that define Polk County for next month’s contest.
To enter, send photos to news@bolivarmonews.com or the BH-FP Facebook page via a private message.
All entries for February’s contest are due by Wednesday, Feb. 26.
Each month’s winners will be entered in a photo of the year contest in December 2020.
