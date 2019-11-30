The BH-FP is excited to announce the winner of our November photo contest, Elijah Prewitt. Congratulations, Elijah!
Also, we want to thank all the talented photographers who submitted photos to the contest throughout the year.
Next month, this year’s monthly winners will be featured in a photo of the year contest. Watch a future edition of the BH-FP and the BolivarMoNews.com website for more information.
