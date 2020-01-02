top story

Picturing Polk County: Photo of the year

Serene scene

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Picturing Polk County winner

Lisa Hickman, the winner of this year's Picturing Polk County photo contest, captured this shot of her friends, Sunny and Ginger, who welcomed her home in the early morning Polk County fog.

The BH-FP is excited to announce the winner of our Picturing Polk County photo of the year contest, Lisa Hickman. Congratulations, Lisa!

She captured this shot of her friends, Sunny and Ginger, who welcomed her home in the early morning Polk County fog.

The picture, which was featured as October’s photo of the month, received over 500 votes to become our top photo of the year. 

Thanks to everyone who joined in this year’s contest! We’ve enjoyed seeing our county from your point-of-view.  

2019 Picturing Polk County contest

+10 
+10 
Picturing Polk County: February 2019
+10 
+10 
Picturing Polk County: March 2019
+10 
+10 
Picturing Polk County: April 2019
+10 
+10 
Picturing Polk County: May 2019
+10 
+10 
Picturing Polk County: June 2019

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.