The 17th annual pig roast and poker run benefiting Weaubleau and Humansville schools is set for Saturday, Aug. 17, rain or shine.
Two, three and four wheels are welcome.
Registration will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Riders will leave from Weaubleau City Park off Hwy. 54 at 11. The ride will end at Dimmitt Memorial Park in Humansville. Maps will be provided.
Food and refreshments will be provided at the end of the ride.
Poker hands are $15 each or two for $25.
There will also be a live auction and drawing.
For more information, call John Scheu at 298-2035.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.