Pittsburg man injured in wreck

A Pittsburg man suffered moderate injuries in a single-vehicle wreck on Rt. D about 7 miles north of Bolivar on Friday afternoon, May 8.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Leland Patterson, 64, was driving his 1989 Ford F-150 pickup eastbound on the highway when he traveled off the roadway and into a ditch.
The report said it was unknown if Patterson was wearing a seat belt. He was transported to Mercy Hospital in Springfield.
The pickup, which sustained moderate damage, was towed by A&J Towing of Bolivar, the report stated.
Sgt. K.L. Mills investigated the wreck. He was assisted by Cpl. S.W. Long.
