Plans underway for Country Days

The Downtown Bolivar Association has scheduled Country Days for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept.12.
Vendors wanting to sign up for booth space can do so beginning Saturday, June 20. Applications are available at the Polk County Genealogical Society on the southeast corner of the Bolivar square from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
Booth spaces are limited.
