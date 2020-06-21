featured

Plans underway for Country Days

Brinlee Phillips excitedly waits for her spin to reveal her prize at the Polk County Health Center's Live Well booth at the 2019 edition of Country Days. 

The Downtown Bolivar Association has scheduled Country Days for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept.12.

Vendors wanting to sign up for booth space can do so beginning Saturday, June 20. Applications are available at the Polk County Genealogical Society on the southeast corner of the Bolivar square from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Booth spaces are limited.

