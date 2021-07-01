Bolivar’s Fullerton Ball Fields overflowed with excitement for the game last week. Every field hosted a baseball or softball game Friday night, June 25, and every field had an abundance of cheering fans. Nothing but fun and love for the game seemed to be on display as teams were excited to be back enjoying one of America’s favorite pastimes. Also pictured are scenes from Wednesday, June 23, which proved a nice evening for kids and their families to be back at the ballfields.
