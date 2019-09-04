Play time just got a little more exciting for Bolivar Extension School students after the Bolivar R-1 school district recently announced new playground plans for the facility.
The future plans were made possible by financial contributions from two separate sources. According to an R-1 news release, BES has received two awards — totaling nearly $50,000 — that will allow the addition of a “top-notch accessible playground.”
BES was awarded $19,062 for a pour-in-place rubber safety surface from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources and also received $30,000 toward the purchase of a fully accessible playground structure from the Senate Bill 40 Committee, the release said.
“We want to thank the Missouri Department of Natural Resources and Senate Bill 40 Committee for their financial contributions that will greatly impact students’ lives in our community,” the district said in the release. “We also want to thank Kali Fisher, BES director, and Sandy Krueger, special services director, for their time and dedication to giving our Liberators the best opportunities.”
The district said specific construction dates have not been set, but the goal is to see the project finished in May 2020.
