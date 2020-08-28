Pleasant Hope aims upward

Pleasant Hope High School volleyball just keeps getting better.
The Lady Pirates had their first winning season since 2013 last year, finishing 23-10.
It’s an upward trend coach Crystal Turner said she’d like to continue.
“We had the most wins in school history,” she said. “The program saw a huge rise in skill level and competitive nature in the past three years, and it showed in the successes of last year.”
The coach also attributed the improvements to Pleasant Hope’s move to spring softball. Pleasant Hope played its first spring season on the diamond last year, garnering a district championship and a state sectionals berth.
That success was realized on the volleyball court last fall, Turner said, with help from senior Janae Shirk, who joined the team her junior year and “immediately impacted every aspect of the program.”
The team graduated Shirk, libero Ashanti Price and outside hitter Gwen McClain.
This year, Turner said Pleasant Hope can count on junior outside hitters Jianna Halbrook and Abbey Swearengin to step up and keep the momentum going.
“Both ladies are strong offensive threats that will be playing even stronger ball than last season,” Turner said. “Jianna is super athletic and brings fantastic coverage, as well as a powerful swing to the court. Abbey has a super powerful approach and a tough serve.”
Turner said the Lady Pirates also return Keighlyn Johnson and Taylor Burns.
The team as a whole is hungry, Turner said.
Pleasant Hope dropped late games to Miller and Stockton last year, which should serve as a motivator for growth.
Johnson and Burns led Pleasant Hope in assists last year with 301 and 219, respectively.
Senior Jayden Marshall also returns to volleyball after spending the last two fall seasons running cross country.
“She brings speed, smarts and a super fast swing to our middle blocker position,” Turner said.
She’s joined at the post by sophomore Jaylin Miner
Junior Alexis Daugherty and sophomore Kylie Tucker will share libero responsibilities, stepping in to fill a role left by Price, who had 21 digs and 14 service receptions over the course of the team’s match against New Covenant Academy last September.
Pleasant Hope dropped that match 2-1. The Lady Pirates then went on to claim 13 wins over the remainder of the month — more than their entire win total the season before.
The team starts its 2020 season against Everton in Pleasant Hope at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1.
“To have success in the big games and post the same kind of win record as last year, we just need to get better every day, work hard together and have fun,” Turner said. “The rest will take care of itself.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.