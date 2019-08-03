Pleasant Hope man faces robbery charge

A Pleasant Hope man faces a felony robbery charge after an alleged attack of a man in Bolivar.
According to online court records, Eugene Green III, 27, is charged with class B felony second-degree robbery in Polk County Circuit Court.
On Wednesday, June 26, at around 11:30 p.m., Green came in the door of an apartment in the 1800 block of East Division Street and attacked a man, the probable cause statement said.
Green “began punching him in the head” and “ripping at his jeans,” telling the victim to “empty his pockets,” the statement said.
The statement said Green took the victim’s wallet with a $100 bill, his driver’s license, birth certificate, title to his car, cell phone, pocket knife and $6 in change.
The victim and a witness ran out of the apartment and drove to another location to call 911, the statement said.
Green was released on a $25,000 signature bond with conditions following a court appearance Tuesday, July 30. His next court appearance is set for Wednesday, Sept. 11.
If convicted, Green could face five to 15 years in prison, the felony complaint said.
