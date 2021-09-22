A 77-year-old woman from Pleasant Hope died Monday, Sept. 20, after the tractor she was driving was struck by another vehicle on Mo. 215, 1 mile west of Pleasant Hope.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash report, Patricia A. McCroskey was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by Polk County coroner Jeff Witt at around 11:45 a.m. She was transported to Greenlawn North Funeral Home in Springfield.
The report stated McCroskey was westbound on a 1971 International 1466 farm tractor at around 11:18 a.m. when Rajinder Singh, 41, of Springfield, who was also heading west, began overtaking the tractor in a 2017 Mercedes Benz.
Singh struck McCroskey as she began turning left onto a private road, the report stated.
The report did not list injuries for Singh.
His blood alcohol content was tested in accordance with Missouri state law, the report stated.
The Mercedes was totaled and towed from the scene by Henry’s Wrecker of Springfield. The tractor had moderate damage and was left at the scene, the report stated.
Trooper Sam Carpenter with the Missouri State Highway Patrol told the BH-FP it’s important for drivers to be patient when driving around farm implements.
“Don’t get in a hurry and give them plenty of room,” he said. “Most of the time, the operator will let you know when it is safe to pass, but always be safe and take it slow when passing.”
Carpenter said people need to remember “farmers are doing a very important job for us all.”
“We need to be as safe as we can around them,” he said.
McCroskey’s death was Troop D’s 97th traffic fatality of the year, per the report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.