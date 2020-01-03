A woman from Pleasant Hope was injured in a one-vehicle wreck on Saturday afternoon, Dec. 28.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Hunter L. Hurt, 21, was eastbound in a 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix on Mo. 215 in Brighton.
The wreck occurred at around 2:45 p.m. when Hurt skidded off the south edge of the road, hit an embankment and then overturned, the report said.
Hurt suffered moderate injuries and was transported to Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar, the report said.
She was wearing a seat belt, according to the report.
The Pontiac was totaled and towed from the scene by A&J Wrecker of Bolivar, the report said.
Trooper J.L. White investigated the crash.
