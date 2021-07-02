After reading the article in the BH-FP by the Genealogical Association I did some research on Polk County's contribution to the “Greatest Generation.” I researched the national archives (archives.gov) and found that 42 Polk Countians paid the ultimate sacrifice during WWII. Twenty-four were killed in action, “KIA.” The others died from other causes, such as “non-battle, died of wounds or findings of death” (DNB, DOW, FOD).
The data began with the Declarations of War (Dec. 7 against Japan, Dec. 11 against Germany). Prior to those declarations, America remained “Isolationist”. These data do not include American lives that were lost prior to the declarations of war due to Navy Ship Escorts and Merchant Marines supporting Europe which were sunk by U-boats or planes supporting Chang Kai-sheik by flying from Burma to western China, (including the “Flying Tigers”).
Recognizing the looming dangers, America authorized its first peacetime draft Nov. 1, 1940. After the attack on Pearl Harbor, many volunteered without being drafted, but the draft boards ultimately inducted 10 million.
Now, Polk County is being invaded by a killer virus. Many are volunteering to fight the enemy by accepting a COVID-19 vaccine and following CDC recommendations: washing hands often, wearing a mask over the mouth and nose, and social distancing.
Many, in Bolivar, are still not fighting this enemy. To claim victory over this enemy, we must band together. Twenty-four Polk Countians were killed in WWII, and now, according to the June 23 edition of the BH-FP, 42 Polk Countians have been killed and are still being killed by the new variant of COVID-19.
Please friends and neighbors accept the vaccine.
— Norman Beyer
