Polk Co. cross country teams open seasons

Polk County cross country teams are ready to hit the course in 2019, with some already clocking strong results at early meets.
Fair Play
Fair Play cross country coach Nancy Rea is anticipating a successful 2019 season after returning five seniors from last year’s team that saw the Hornets garner fourth at state.
Four boys and one girl make a return for the team, she said.
“The boys are working hard to repeat that performance,” Rea said.
Returners including top-10 state finisher Codey Shuler.
“Codey is a runner to watch as he hopes to be in the top ten again at state,” she said.
Three-time state qualifier Kaylee Foster is also on the roster, she said.
“Foster is hoping to qualify for state for the fourth year in a row and medal again,” she said.
The Hornets and Lady Hornets opened their season Saturday, Aug. 31 at the Fellows Lake 5000. See results in an upcoming issue of the BH-FP. Fair Play next runs at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Bolivar meet at the old airport, south of the YMCA off West Broadway Street.
Humansville
Humansville cross country is looking to rebuild in 2019 after seeing a core group graduate this spring.
State qualifier Lilly White, Lexie Brewer and Mason Wheeler all graduated after varsity careers in the program.
“This year, we are focused on improving in everything that we do,” coach Brandon Hammond said. “We have lost a big group of our athletes and are building for the future.”
Runner Nate Lyon is the team’s only returning varsity athlete, Hammond said.
Hammond said an influx of newcomers should help fill out the roster, pointing to Banan George, Leah George, Cameron Lynn, Isaac VanGordon, Logan Kendall and Augustus Webb.
“I can’t wait to see all the athletes compete this year,” Hammond said. “I’m looking forward to seeing everyone at the meets.”
Humansville opens its season at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Bolivar meet at the old airport.
Marion C. Early
After undergoing a series of learning experiences last year, Marion C. Early cross country coach Morgan Noblitt said her team is ready for 2019.
Last year saw the Lady Panthers’ Angelica Chernyavskiy finish third at the conference meet, while Hanna Williams qualified for state, placing 100th out of 154 at state.
Williams earned all-district and all-region honors in the postseason.
“We learned from each other and had a great year,” she said.
Noblitt said the team also excelled at the Ash Grove meet last year, where it was able to compete with similarly sized schools.
Seven out of eight MCE runners placed at the meet, and the girls team won the contest overall.
Looking ahead to this year, Noblitt said Williams makes a return for the Lady Panthers. Top runner Daniela Barba is also back. MCE is without runners Blake Knight and Lilly Wilson, who both graduated, she said.
The coach identified three promising newcomers, including senior Victor Duchscherer and sophomores Gavin Duchscherer and Libby Painter.
“Our runners are putting in the work to have a great season,” she said. “I am looking forward to seeing what they achieve.”
The team opened its season Saturday, Aug. 31, at the Fellows Lake 5000. Victor Duchscherer took 10th place. Gavin Duchscherer took 13th place, and Libby Painter finished in 19th place. See full results from the meet in an upcoming issue of the BH-FP.
MCE next runs at the Bolivar meet at Southwest Baptist University at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17.
Pleasant Hope
Pleasant Hope cross country coach Brandon Sherrer is hoping the experience earned at last year’s district meet will translate into success for his team this year.
The program didn’t qualify runners for the state meet last year. However, Sherrer said, the team came away with other victories.
“We had a good showing, and it built confidence leading into this year,” he said.
Zane Hull took 31st at the meet, he said. Noah Sherrer was 45th. In the girls race, Jayden Marshall was 20th.
Hull and Noah Sherrer make a return for the Pirates this year, the coach said.
“Zane put in a lot of summer work and is ready to make a push for state qualifying,” he said. “Noah and Zane both are ready to run over a minute faster than last year early in the season.”
On the girls side, Marshall is also back, he said.
“(She’s) starting the season in better shape than last year,” he said.
The coach also identified freshmen Illandria Shuler and Gavin Crawford as promising newcomers to the program. Both had strong eighth-grade campaigns, he said.
This year, Pleasant Hope hosts its conference meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, and will be angling for the win, he said.
Looking ahead to districts, Brandon Sherrer said the more experienced team is hoping for a new outcome.
“I believe we will have some state qualifiers,” he said.
Pleasant Hope opens its season at the Bolivar meet at SBU at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept.17.
