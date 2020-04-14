Have questions about Polk County? Need to know more about our area? Something sparking your curiosity? Ask us.
Our area has a rich history, storied past and vibrant present. We’re dedicated to helping you know more about the county we love, and we’re hoping we’ll all learn a thing or two in the process. Help the BH-FP find and dig into the stories that matter to you. Send us your questions by email to news@bolivarmonews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.