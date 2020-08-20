Polk Co. man injured in wreck

A Pleasant Hope man was moderately injured in a two-vehicle wreck in Hickory County on Monday afternoon, Aug. 17.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Robert Jonak, 56, was eastbound on County Road 280 about 1.5 miles north of Elkton in a 2008 Dodge pickup when a 2011 Kia Sorento driven by Linda Stillwell, 52, of Flemington crossed the center line and hit the truck head on.
The report said investigators weren’t sure if either driver was wearing a seat belt.
According to the report, Stillwell left the scene before law enforcement arrived.
Jonak was transported to Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar.
His pickup was towed from the scene.
Trooper M.D. Murrill investigated the wreck.
