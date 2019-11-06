Polk County’s cross country teams raced to a series of top finishes at the district level Saturday, Nov. 2, with several qualifying for the state meet Saturday, Nov. 8, in Columbia.
Bolivar’s boys cross country team earned gold in the Class 3 District 6 meet in Lamar, with several runners placing among the top 20 individually. The Liberators finished with 38 points in the lowest-score contest. Second-placed Lamar had 75 points.
The Lady Liberators earned a silver medal after initially tying for gold Saturday.
Bolivar finished even with Carl Junction at 50 points, but fell to second after additional runners were counted in a tie-breaker.
Both the boys and girls teams will run Saturday, Nov. 9, in Columbia at the state meet. See an upcoming issue of the BH-FP for coverage of state results.
Fair Play Hornet cross country netted silver at the Class 1 District 4 meet in Lamar.
Below is a list of qualifying team members from Bolivar and Fair Play, along with individual runners from other Polk County Schools and their results, who will compete at the state meet:
Class 3 District 6
Bolivar boys: 3, Peter Bowling, 16:20.20; 5, Ethan Billingslea, 16:30.90; 8, Cale Thiessen, 17:01.70; 10, Will McCraken, 17:17.60; 12, Blake Goodman, 17:29.20; 15, Tanner White, 17:50.00; 17, Hunter Davis, 17:54.30.
Bolivar girls: 2, Cora Stimpson, 19:50.90; 5, Emily Bandy, 20:14.20; 9, London Wilson, 20:33.60; 19, Abigail Lamke, 22:11.40; 21, Shaylee Goodman, 22:21.00; 25, Sierra Fox, 22:29.90; 29, Mckenzie Noot, 23:17.10.
Class 1 District 4
Fair Play boys: 1, Cody Shuler, 17:59.20; 10, Travis Buckner, 19:28.05; 11, Gabe Foster, 19:28.47; 14, Everett Tyler, 19:37.43.
Fair Play girls: Kaylee Foster, 2, 22:56.22.
MCE boys: 6, Victor Duchscherer, 19:06.80; 7, Gavin Duchscherer, 19:09.76.
MCE girls: 6, Libby Painter, 23:58.36; 11, Hanna Williams, 25:19.40.
Class 2 District 7
P. Hope boys: 10, Zane Hull, 18:15.50.
P. Hope girls: 12, Illandria Shuler, 23:10.10.
