The Polk County playoff picture is starting to take shape as several area softball teams eye brackets and opponents this week.
Halfway coach Eric Ingram, whose team enters district play seeded No. 1, summed up the tournament.
“I tell the girls, ‘The only win that matters is the next one,’” he said.
Games start in Fair Play Wednesday, Oct. 16.
Fair Play enters the Class 1 District 3 tournament following a 5-2 loss against Leeton Monday, Oct. 14.
The Lady Hornets are the No. 3 seed, and own wins over district rivals No. 4 Marion C. Early and No. 5 Humansville.
No. 2 Walnut Grove, though, is first on the team’s bracket. The two programs will face off at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, in Fair Play. The Lady Tigers have won both times the two teams played this year and were second in the district in 2018.
Humansville enters the postseason after a season of struggles. At 0-20, the team’s last game was an 18-3 loss to Macks Creek.
Humansville plays Marion C. Early at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, in Fair Play. The teams last played Thursday, Oct. 3, with Marion C. Early winning 18-0.
The Lady Panthers are 11-6 on the season, following a 15-4 win over Parkview Monday, Oct. 14.
The winner of Wednesday’s game will face Halfway at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, in Fair Play.
At 14-8, Halfway owns the best record in the district, including wins over Humansville, Walnut Grove and Fair Play this year. A scheduled matchup between the Lady Cardinals and MCE was canceled Thursday, Oct. 10. Halfway blanked El Dorado Springs 8-0 Monday, Oct. 14.
“That’s a good team right there,” Ingram said of El Dorado Springs. “They beat us earlier in the year. We wanted to erase that. More importantly, we wanted to make sure we’re playing ball at the right time and pushing forward to districts.”
