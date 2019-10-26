Fair Play’s Codey Shuler took second in the varsity boy’s race in 17:38 at the 2019 Humansville CC invitational Saturday, Oct. 19, just one in a series of top results for the accomplished senior, who led his team to a Polk County League championship at the meet, coach Nancy Rea said.
Senior Travis Buckner, who ran an 18:36 race, finished 14th to add to the points tally. Gabe Foster was 22nd in 19:25, while Everett Tyler took 23rd in 19:29. Spencer Chance covered the course in 19:36.00 for 26th place, while Sam Mochovsky ran 20:32 for 39th. Dustin Sterling closed for the team with 43rd place at 21:20.
Lady Hornet Kaylee Foster covered the girl’s course in 22:23, fast enough for second overall and first in the Polk County League.
“We are looking to our district and hope to qualify team-wise. Kaylee and Codey both expect to be in the top three at districts,” Rea said.
Fair Play’s team will run Saturday, Nov. 2, at the District 4 meet in Linn, along with athletes from Marion C. Early and Humansville.
Marion C. Early cross country runners Victor and Gavin Duchscherer have a couple of things in common besides their last name.
The lanky duo, who also flash similar smiles in team pictures, have medaled in nearly every race they’ve entered this year, MCE coach Morgan Noblitt said.
“Sibling rivalry helps push them to consistently reach new heights,” Noblitt said.
The siblings put that competitive instinct on display at the 2019 Humansville CC invitational Saturday, Oct. 19, with senior Victor Duchscherer running for eighth place in 18:14 while his brother finished two spots back in 10th at 18:23.
Teammate Libby Painter was fifth in the girls race at Humansville, running 23:04. Painter has medaled in every meet she’s been to this year, Noblitt said. Hanna Williams, who competed for the Lady Panthers at the Class 1 state meet last year, finished the course in 24:23 for 12th.
“Our runners have been pushing themselves hard to achieve new goals,” Noblitt said. “We are excited for districts next Saturday and hope to see ourselves at state in a few weeks.”
The state meet is Saturday, Nov. 9, in Columbia.
Humansville’s Skyler Bright and Nate Lyon represented the home team in Saturday’s JV boys race, with Bright taking the win after finishing in 20:37. Lyon was 11th in 23:10.
Coach Brandon Hammond said his team has grown tremendously over the course of the year. Most never ran a 5K before starting the season, he said.
“All my athletes have woken up early to run before school starts and stay after school with the one goal of improving themselves and each other,” Hammond said, adding that his middle school runners have also progressed.
Humansville freshman Tabby Davis won the girl’s JV race, finishing in 28:08. Freshman Bailey Willard was seventh in 34:32.
“My athletes have shaved two to 10 minutes off their times from the beginning of the year,” he said. “I can't say enough on how proud I am of all my athletes this year, they worked so hard all season and have the drive to continue to improve.”
Class 2 District 7
Pleasant Hope sophomore Zane Hull is a Southwest Conference champion, and the school’s cross country team is looking ahead to the state meet Saturday, Nov. 9, coach Brandon Sherrer said.
Hull ran to first place in the conference field at the SWC meet at Pleasant Hope Tuesday, Oct. 8. He was fifth overall. Freshman Ilandria Shuler took third in the conference race and eighth overall. The Pirates and Lady Pirates both claimed conference titles. Full results from the meet ran in the Saturday, Oct. 19, issue of the BH-FP.
“Zane and Ilandria are setting themselves up well for state qualifying,” he said.
As a team, Sherrer said Pleasant Hope has vastly improved.
“Across the board, most of our runners are over a minute faster than last year, and some are two to three minutes faster,” he said.
