Polk Co. woman killed in motorcycle wreck

A woman from Halfway was killed in a motorcycle wreck on Mo. 254 east of Galmey in Hickory County on Thursday afternoon, April 30.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Carol A. McGregor, 61, was the passenger on an eastbound 2005 Harley Davidson piloted by Phillip K. McGregor, 70, of Halfway when the motorcycle “failed to negotiate a curve to the left and leaned too hard to the right.”
According to the report, the motorcycle struck the pavement with either the foot peg or rest, sliding across the center of the road and continuing off the left side and down an embankment.
The motorcycle struck the embankment, overturned and ejected both occupants, the report stated.
Both were wearing helmets, according to the report.
Carol McGregor was pronounced dead at the scene by Hickory County Coroner Connie Boller at 2:30 p.m. The report stated she was taken to Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home in Wheatland.
According to the report, Phillip McGregor suffered minor injuries. He was transported to Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar.
The motorcycle, which received extensive damage, was towed by Defreece Towing of Hermitage.
It was MSHP Troop D’s eighth fatal crash in April and 33rd this year, the report stated.
Trooper R. Burgett investigated the wreck.
