Polk Co. XC programs aim for state

After finding success at the district level last weekend, Polk County will send a contingent of teams and individual runners to this week’s Missouri State High School Activities Association cross country state champion meet in Columbia.
The top two teams and top 15 individuals in each district, inclusive of those on the teams, advance to state. Bolivar, Fair Play, Marion C. Early and Pleasant Hope had runners or teams qualify for the state meet.
The county is also now home to two district championship trophies.
At the Class 5 District 1 meet, the Marion C. Early girls program won as a team, while individual runner Zane Hull of Pleasant Hope garnered an individual first place in the Class 2 District 5 boys’ race.
Bolivar and Pleasant Hope will compete at state Friday, Nov. 6, while MCE and Fair Play will run Saturday, Nov. 7.
Bolivar
Coach Ron Bandy described Saturday, Oct. 31, as a bittersweet day.
At the district meet, Bolivar’s boys team earned a second-place finish and saw one runner in the top 5. Its girls team placed two in the top 10 but missed out on qualifying for state as a program.
“Our district course was one of the toughest courses in Missouri,” Bandy said. “The kids responded and ran well. The ladies knew they had a fight going into the meet and had their focus where it should have been.”
In the end, the Lady Liberators just missed the two-team state cut.
“We were ranked almost 40 points back from the second-ranked team going in, and the ladies closed that gap to just 19 points by the end,” he said. “I was very proud of the ladies.”
Bolivar’s Cora Stimpson and Emily Bandy will represent the Lady Liberators at state.
The coach said the result means the latter joins an elite rank of qualifying individually for four state championships.
“Both Cora and Emily are sitting in good positions to be podium bound this week at state,” he said.
Bolivar’s boys team also just missed out on a milestone, Ron Bandy said. Though they will get to represent Bolivar at state, the Liberators nearly claimed a district championship, which went to West Plains.
“West Plains and Bolivar are ranked in the top 4 of the state at Class 4, so we knew Saturday was going to be rough,” he said. “With two state-ranked teams going head-to-head, someone was going to have to choke down second place. Our sights are set for Friday now to fight for one of the coveted top four spots in the state.”
Ron Bandy said he predicts a tight race Friday.
“I am very proud of these young men and women and their competitive spirit,” he said. “This Friday should be very exciting.”
Fair Play
Fair Play High School cross country returns to the state meet this Saturday for the fourth consecutive year.
It’s a milestone not lost on coach Nancy Rea.
“Fair Play is very pleased to be returning to the state meet for the fourth year in a row as a team,” she said.
The Hornets placed second in their district and will be led by junior Gabe Foster and senior Everett Tyler at state, she said.
Rea said she hopes to see either Fair Play or Dadeville place among the state’s top four to represent local runners.
Humansville
Humansville’s Bailey Willard just missed out on qualifying for the state meet. Willard placed 23rd in the girls’ C1D5 race.
Humansville’s Nathaniel Lyon was 46th in the boys’ race.
MCE
Marion C. Early now owns the 2020 C1D5 girls title.
“We had a great morning of running with many advancing to state next weekend,” coach Morgan Noblitt said.
The Panthers’ Gavin and Landon Duchscherer will also run in Columbia as individuals after placing third and eighth at the district meet, respectively. The achievements are a result of the support the team has received from its community, she said.
“Thank you all for the many words of encouragement to us this week,” she said.
Pleasant Hope
Zane Hull is Polk County’s only 2020 individual cross country district champion.
En route to taking first, the junior speedster led his team to a fifth place finish. He is the Pleasant Hope boys team’s only runner to qualify for the state meet.
Illandria Shuler is her school’s only runner to qualify for state in the girls’ race. Shuler finished fourth at the district meet.
