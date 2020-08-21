Polk Co. XC programs ready for 2020

After strong finishes at the state meet last year, Polk County’s cross county programs are ready to reload and hit the course this fall.
Two teams will look to rebuild.
Fair Play lost several of the state’s top runners to graduation.
The Marion C. Early Panthers are without one half of a sibling duo after accomplished senior Victor Duchscherer graduated.
Meanwhile, Pleasant Hope and Humansville can both expect to continue their upward trajectories after returning strong runners from last year’s team.
Fair Play
The Fair Play High School cross country team and then-senior runner Codey Shuler led both Polk County and most of the state at last year’s Missouri State High School Activities Association cross country championships.
The Hornets finished fourth in Class 1 with Shuler also claiming fourth individually.
It was the second top five finish for Fair Play’s boys team in two years, and the loss of Shuler, who graduated earlier this summer, along with Travis Buckner, will be felt as the team looks ahead to the 2020 season.
Bidding to fill their running shoes are seniors Spencer Chance, Everett Tyler and Dustin Sterling, along with junior Gabriel Foster. All four were part of last year’s successful program.
Kaylee Foster, Fair Play’s lone competitor in last year’s girls race at state, graduated after a successful career that included four trips to the state meet.
Humansville
After his team missed the cut for the state meet last year, Humansville High School cross country coach Brandon Hammond said he felt the Tigers and Lady Tigers will put their experience to good use.
Almost all of Hammond’s contingent returns this year, including Tabby Davis, Bailey Willard, Skyler Bright and Nate Lyon.
Learning more about how races unfold last year will serve the team this fall and in the future as Humansville hopes to build a program with a tradition of excellence.
The team starts its season at the SWCCCA meet in Bolivar on Saturday, Sept. 5.
MCE
Last year, Marion C. Early coach Morgan Melton described then-sophomore Libby Painter as a newcomer. Alongside experienced runner Hanna Williams, Painter, a fresh face to the team, helped the Lady Panthers back to the state meet, where she finished 38th.
Williams finished 96th. Both return this year with plans to improve, Melton said.
The Panthers’ boys team is without recent graduate Victor Duchscherer, who ran to a 39th-place finish at last year’s state meet. However, the graduate’s brother Gavin makes a return for the Panthers. Gavin Duchscherer ran to a 59th-place finish at the state meet.
“These athletes continue to grow daily in their running abilities,” she said. “Each one is determined and ready to put in the work for a successful season.”
Melton said the program is joined by newcomers Landen Duchscherer and Kylie Maxwell.
“We are doing everything we can to stay healthy and safe this year,” she said. “We are staying focused on our goals and achieving them daily.”
Pleasant Hope
Two of Pleasant Hope High School cross country coach Brandon Sherrer’s fastest runners return after competing at last year’s state meet.
Junior Zane Hull and sophomore Illandria Shuler were the only two from their school who qualified. Hull finished 55th in the Class 2 boys race, while Shuler was 101st in the girls race.
Now a senior, Noah Sherrer returns to share leadership duties. The team also looks to continue to build up its youngest runners, including sophomore Gavin Crawford, who ran as a freshman last year.
