Polk Countians hurt in recent wrecks

A woman from Halfway was moderately injured in a two-vehicle wreck in Dallas County on Monday night, Oct. 5.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Barbara Elliott, 69, was eastbound on Mo. 65 near Kelly Road in a 2016 Subaru Forester around 9 p.m. when a 2003 Dodge Ram driven by Olivia Matthews, 18, of Macks Creek failed to yield and the two vehicles collided.
Matthews was uninjured in the wreck, the report stated.
According to the report, both drivers were wearing their seat belts.
Elliott was transported by ambulance to Cox South Hospital in Springfield.
Both vehicles were totaled and towed from the scene.
Trooper E.C. Macomber investigated the wreck.
2 injured in rollover
A driver and passenger were injured in a rollover wreck around 2 miles east of Bolivar on East 470th Road on Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 7.
According to an MSHP crash report, Seth Bryson, 18, of Bolivar, was driving eastbound on the road in a 1996 Ford Ranger when his vehicle traveled off the roadway and overturned around 1:45 p.m.
Bryson and passenger Marissa Carter, 21, of Polk suffered moderate injuries, the report stated.
Both were wearing seat belts, according to the report.
Both were transported by ambulance to Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar, the report stated.
The vehicle was totaled and towed from the scene, the report stated.
Cpl. J.R. Rorie investigated the wreck.
