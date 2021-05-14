An annual tradition is set to return this summer. The Polk County Fair Association announced the Polk County Fair is on the books for 2021 after the event was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Dates for the fair will be Thursday through Saturday, June 17-19, at the fairgrounds off Rt. T west of Bolivar.
According to a news release, Thursday events are horse, sheep, dairy and dog shows. Events for Friday are the Rooster Crowing Contest, poultry, rabbit and goat shows, along with the 4-H/FFA Youth Super Farmer Contest. Saturday events include the swine and beef show, kids games and activities, pie contest, Junior Livestock Auction and the traditional pig scramble.
The Fair Board Community Dinner will be on Saturday, along with the free tractor pull.
“The community is encouraged to come out and support our youth,” the association said via the release.
The Polk County Fair Grounds and Youth Building are available for the community to rent on a reservation basis, the release added. For more information, contact Bill Bob Kallenbach at 326-9714 or the Polk County Extension Center at 326-4916.
