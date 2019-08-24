Polk County man charged with receiving stolen property

A Polk County man is charged with receiving stolen property after he told law enforcement a stolen skid steer, valued at $50,000, came into his possession.
Benjamin H. Selvage, born in 1991, of Halfway, is charged with class C felony of receiving stolen property valued at over $25,000 in Polk County Circuit Court after law enforcement found a stolen Takeuchi Model 250 Skid Steer in his possession, according to online court records.
The probable cause statement said the skid steer was reported stolen from Asplundh Tree Services’ job site in Hickory County on May 6.
The owner reported “that the skid steer had a GPS locator on it,” which showed its last location was “next to a red barn, down a driveway that was directly east of the intersection of Highway AA and East 425th (Road) in Polk County,” the statement said.
Polk County deputies found the stolen skid steer at that location.
Later, when Selvage arrived on scene, he told deputies “someone had dropped (the skid steer) off at his barn named John so that he could work on some hydraulic leaks on May 4,” the statement said.
Selvage told deputies he wasn’t present when the skid steer was left, and he didn’t personally know John or his last name, according to the statement.
Law enforcement then advised Selvage “his wife already stated that he was present when the skid steer was dropped off at the metal shop, and that it was on May 3 instead of May 4.”
After that, Selvage told deputies a man he only knew by a nickname dropped off the skid steer and a mulching head on his property on May 3, the statement said.
According to the statement, Selvage “stated that the man told him not to tell anyone about the skid steer and mulching head because it was stolen.”
He also told deputies “he made a bad choice,” trading a skid steer he borrowed from his employer to the man for the stolen property.
Selvage is due in court Wednesday, Sept. 11, with Judge John C. Porter presiding.
If convicted, Selvage could face imprisonment for a term not less than three years and not to exceed ten years, a fine not to exceed $10,000, or a combination of both imprisonment and fine, the felony complaint said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.