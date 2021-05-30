Polk County man hurt in motorcycle crash

A man from Polk was recently hurt in a motorcycle crash in Osage County.
David Payne, 70, was northbound on Mo. 133, a half-mile south of Rt. P, on a 2006 Harley Davidson at around 11:20 a.m. Monday, May 24, when he traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned, per a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
Payne, who was not wearing a helmet, suffered moderate injuries, the report stated. He was transported to University Hospital in Columbia by ambulance.
The report stated the Harley Davidson was moderately damaged and was towed from the scene by Plaza Tire.
Cpl. C.G. Holzschuh investigated the wreck.
