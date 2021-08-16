A man from Halfway was seriously hurt when he crashed his motorcycle in Laclede County this week.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Shawn M. Foster, 49, was westbound on a 2001 Harley Davidson on Rt. A, a quarter-mile west of Phillipsburg, at around 4:45 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9.
The report said Foster “failed to yield entering a curve and collided head on” with an eastbound 2005 Chevrolet 1500 driven by Christopher L. Simhiser, 36, of Salem.
Simhiser, who did not suffer any injuries, was wearing a seat belt, per the report.
The report stated Foster was not wearing a helmet.
He was airlifted from the crash site and taken to Mercy Hospital in Springfield, the report stated.
Both vehicles were totaled, per the report, and towed from the scene by C&L Towing.
Msgt. P.V. Volkmer investigated the crash.
