Polk County man injured in rollover wreck

A man from Halfway was injured in a wreck in Greene County on Saturday, Jan. 18.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Thomas J. Waller, 36, of Springfield was northbound in a 2008 Honda Civic on Rt. H around 4 miles north of Springfield.
At around 3:25 p.m., Waller overtook and struck a northbound 1996 Toyota Corolla from behind, driven by Gary L. Cunningham, 64, of Halfway, the report said.
Cunningham then traveled off the roadway and overturned, the report said.
Cunningham suffered moderate injuries and was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Springfield, the report said.
Waller did not suffer injuries and was wearing a seat belt, the report said.
The report said it was “unknown” if Cunningham was wearing a seat belt.
The Toyota was totaled and removed from the scene by Henry’s of Springfield. The Honda received moderate damage and was driven from the scene, the report said.
Cpl. K. D. Walters investigated the crash.
