Polk County man killed in wreck

A Polk County man was killed in a crash with a tractor trailer in Polk County on Thursday morning.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Jacob Buckner, 21, died in the wreck on Mo. 13, just south of Brighton, at around 6:19 a.m. Thursday, March 4.
Buckner was pronounced dead by Polk County Coroner Jeff Witt at around 7 a.m., per the report. He was taken to Pitts Chapel in Bolivar.
The report stated James K. Nyiok, 49, of La Vista, Nebraska, was driving a 2016 Freightliner Cascadia semi-truck and trailer northbound on Mo. 13. As Nyiok slowed down and pulled partially onto the shoulder of the highway, Buckner, who was also northbound, struck the rear of the trailer in a 2014 Chevrolet Impala.
The report stated both Buckner and Nyiok were wearing seat belts. No injuries were listed for Nyiok.
A post on the MSHP Troop D Twitter feed asked drivers to plan an alternate route as one northbound lane of the highway was closed for a time.
The Impala was totaled and towed from the scene by Nelson’s Wrecker, while the Freightliner had minor damage and was towed by McDowell’s Wrecker.
The report stated Buckner’s death was Troop D’s 21st fatality of 2021.
Troopers had notified next of kin, per the report.
Msgt. S.W. Long, as well as Sgt. S.R. Richardson, Cpl. K.R. Waters and Trooper T.R. Wright with the MSHP major crash team, investigated the wreck. In accordance with state statute, Nyiok was tested for alcohol use, the report stated.
Troopers D.M. Bridges, R.L. Anderson and M.J. Kahler and a crew from the Missouri Department of Transportation assisted on scene.
