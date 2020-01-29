Polk County's 2019 year in review

As the BH-FP closes the book on its 147th volume, we take one final look back at 2019 and the headlines that made the year all that it was. Along with photos of babies born throughout 2019, find a month-by-month summary of some of the community stories and photos that filled the newspaper’s pages below.
JANUARY: CMH settles pair of lawsuits with former employees
JAN. 2 — While the gates of Polk County’s recycling center remained closed, county officials gathered around a table in the commissioners’ office and discussed the facility’s long-term future. The center reopened in February.
JAN. 4 — A Bolivar man already behind bars following a shooting in downtown Humansville faced additional felony child molestation charges in Polk County Circuit Court. According to online court records, a grand jury indicted Clint James Poling on two counts class B felony second-degree child molestation.
JAN. 9 — The community pulled together to support Elliana Partin, 13, who found out she would undergo her first of several necessary heart surgeries in March. The eighth-grade student’s heart had an enlarged right side and leaky valve called Ebstein anomaly.
JAN. 11 — Citizens Memorial Hospital settled a pair of discrimination lawsuits with former cardiovascular unit employees Kera Cantrell and Jane Murdock. According to the settlement agreement and release documents, both settlements totaled $130,000.
JAN. 16 — Bolivar girls basketball gave coach Ryan Madison a belated Christmas present Thursday night, Jan. 10. The Lady Liberators outlasted visiting El Dorado Springs 39-30 for Madison’s 300th career coaching victory.
JAN. 18 — Both the City of Bolivar and the Bolivar R-1 School District were ready to claim their bragging rights following a January board of aldermen meeting. The board voted unanimously to purchase and place “Home of Governor Mike Parson” signs on Mo. 13 at both the north and south city limits.
JAN. 23 — Nicholas Dickens, Brookline, was charged with class E felony driving while intoxicated — physical injury in Polk County Circuit Court after a 16-year-old Bolivar girl was seriously injured following a crash on East Broadway Street on Monday, Jan. 21.
JAN. 25 — A cut phone line in the county wreaked havoc on the Bolivar area, interrupting long distance and AT&T phone service, as well as stopping calls coming into Polk County’s 9-1-1.
JAN. 30 — Two months after receiving a dismissal letter, a former tenured Bible professor, Clint Bass, learned he will not return to Southwest Baptist University’s campus following a unanimous decision by the university’s board of trustees to uphold his notice of dismissal.
FEBRUARY: Liberator wrestling, Burks make history
FEB. 2 — The Bolivar Herald-Free Press made an official move with its first Saturday edition, which features Friday night football scores and photos.
• • •
A case against 17-year-old Taron Tamari Shaw, a former Home Court Advantage resident, accused of running from a Bolivar R-1 classroom and assaulting a Bolivar woman, was put on hold as the suspect completes a mental evaluation.
FEB. 6 — Fifty years ago, Charlie Miller bought the current-day Miller’s Fine Jewelry. Charlie, wife Julie and son Adam celebrated 50 years in business and looked ahead to the next 50.
FEB. 9 — Having dedicated the past four years to his ministry — Sling-N-Stones — Tom Johnson talked about being ready to take addiction recovery in Polk County to the next level by opening the county’s first residential drug treatment center — Slingin’ Acres.
FEB. 13 — Polk County Sheriff Danny Morrison said deputies arrested four people Sunday, Feb. 11, after a series of break-ins and vandalism at B&B Storage Units. Chance Ryan Storment, 18, of Grain Valley and Christopher Thomas Myrick Jr., 18, of Bolivar each faced multiple felony charges. Two more people — Kenneth C. Cole Jr., 57, and Michael Daniel Lapham, 24 — were later charged.
FEB. 16 — McCracken Bridge, standing high above the southernmost point of Pomme de Terre Lake for nearly five decades, saw new life thanks to a Missouri Department of Transportation bridge replacement project. The bridge was replaced with a new, wider span to accommodate two lanes of traffic.
FEB. 20 — Bolivar’s Hayden Burks became a state champion after the undefeated junior won in a 9-5 decision over Winfield’s Clark Rogers in the Class 2 first-place finals match at the state championship meet in Columbia Saturday, Feb. 16.
FEB. 23 — Polk County’s Clerk Melinda Robertson wanted to ensure absentee voters know of an important schedule change. According to Robertson, a Missouri statute — 115.279 — changed last year, moving the deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail ahead by a week.
FEB. 27 — With unconventional methods and high expectations, Bolivar culinary students prepared a three-course meal worthy of a second-place finish at the Missouri State ProStart Invitational competition on Friday, Feb. 22.
MARCH: Pot search sparks controversy
MARCH 2 — With a unanimous vote during their Thursday, Feb. 14, regular session, Pleasant Hope R-6 school board members ensured their district would be the third in Polk County to move to a four-day school week. Two other districts — Marion C. Early R-5 and Halfway R-3 — have also opted for the nontraditional schedule.
• • •
A Bolivar man charged in the shooting of a man in Humansville will serve 15 years in prison. According to online court records, Clint J. Poling, 21, pleaded guilty to class A felony first-degree assault and felony armed criminal action in a Polk County courtroom Thursday, Feb. 28, as part of a plea deal with Prosecuting Attorney Ken Ashlock.
MARCH 6 — Bolivar Laundry was left high and dry by thieves Saturday, March 2, as suspects broke into the business, damaging property and stealing coins and computer equipment. Upon arrival, officers found that someone had broken out a window to gain access to the building, where the person damaged two arcade games, stealing the quarters out of them.
MARCH 9 — A search for marijuana in a Citizens Memorial Hospital patient room sparked controversy after a video of the encounter between police, hospital staff, a patient and his supporters went viral. The Facebook live video was filmed by Lake of the Ozarks resident Nolan Sousley — who said he had stage 4 pancreatic cancer — at around midnight Thursday night, March 7, as a Bolivar police officer searched bags in a CMH patient room.
• • •
Community members reminisced amid the loss of longtime Bolivar photographer, spirited song leader, golf buddy and World War II veteran Gerald “Steve” Stephens. He died Wednesday, March 6, at 99.
MARCH 16 — On Tuesday evening, March 12, Polk County Sheriff’s Deputy Don Van Black quickly drove his tractor to a flooded bridge near his home and saved a man who was stranded in rising waters.
MARCH 20 — The City of Bolivar was on the hunt for a new leader of its fire department after Chief Jim Ludden resigned Friday, March 15, after six years at its helm.
MARCH 23 — A former police corporal, Chris Covert, filed a civil petition in Polk County Circuit court against the City of Bolivar alleging employment discrimination and retaliation on Thursday, March 14.
MARCH 27 — Humansville mayor Paula Jonson and southward alderman Dillard “Dee” Medlock turned in letters of resignation at city hall on Monday, March 18. In their letters, both Jonson and Medlock said they were no longer eligible to serve the city because they moved.
• • •
At a special ceremony during a Marion C. Early basketball game, the school district announced it had named its gym after Coach Wayne Keltner, an influential coach who’d been an advocate for its construction.
MARCH 30 — An overcrowded jail and unhappy inmates were nearly a recipe for disaster at the Polk County Jail. According to Sheriff Danny Morrison, jail staff had a close call as four inmates broke a hole in a ceiling tile and climbed into an overhead crawl space between the tiles and the roof in an unsuccessful escape attempt late Monday night, March 25.
APRIL : April election brings winds of change
APRIL 6 — After 22 years as an alderman, incumbent John Credille lost the fight for the Ward 2 seat by just two votes to newcomer Michael Ryan.
In a similar fashion, Charles W. Keith garnered three more votes than incumbent Vicky Routh, who had served on the board for seven years, to win the Ward 4 alderman seat.
•••
Two Polk County school districts, Bolivar R-1 and Pleasant Hope R-6, saw voters give the go-ahead to proposed bond issues Tuesday. Around 80% of voters said yes to a $6 million R-1 no-tax-levy-increase. The estimated $5.5 million early childhood learning center, will be built on district land east of the intermediate and primary schools. Additional plans include an expansion at the middle school and the potential construction of a practice track. Around 65% of R-6 voters cleared the district’s request to borrow $1.18 million to acquire, improve, renovate, furnish and equip district facilities currently under lease.
APRIL 10 — Southwest Baptist University’s unveiled its new 5,372-square-foot, state-of-the-art simulation lab and learning resource center on the university’s Bolivar campus. Along with the Don and Carrie Babb Department on Nursing, the training facilities were officially dedicated during a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday, April 4.
APRIL 20 — Following an assessment study and recent instructions from the Ozarks Regional YMCA board of directors, Roy Blunt YMCA executive director Paula Shepard is unsure about the future of Bolivar’s Y — and unsure what that means for local kids needing a safe place to be active — leading her to call the community to action.
ORYMCA executive board commissioned an assessment study through the Haralson Group in August 2018 after years of Bolivar’s Y struggling with $1.6 million in debt and $2.3 million in operating losses over 11 years.
APRIL 27 — The Polk County Commission said it’s taking the first step to make a dream — creating a new judicial center — a reality by purchasing the Village Boutique building on the southwest corner of the square from the Rayl family in March. According to Presiding Commissioner Shannon Hancock, the county purchased the building at 102 E. Jackson Street for $233,000, what he said was its appraised value.
MAY: Even better
MAY 1 — Eric Turner was officially inaugurated as the 25th president of Southwest Baptist University on Friday, April 26. Turner formerly led Black River Technical College in Pocahontas, where he served four years as president.
MAY 4 — When a storm system moved into southwest Polk County around 7:40 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, an EF-1 tornado touched down near Mo. 123 and East 555th Road, south of Eudora. Just a few weeks later on Monday, May 20, several homes in Bolivar saw damage as a line of strong storms swept through town.
•••
Pleasant Hope softball claimed the Class 1 District 8 title after dispatching two-time state defending champion Strafford 6-4 Thursday, May 2. Later in the month, Bolivar High School soccer and Marion C. Early baseball claimed district titles, as well.
MAY 11 — A crowd gathered at Bolivar’s Dunnegan Gallery of Art on Wednesday, May 8, for the auction of belongings found inside the 139-year-old Dunnegan mansion, located at the corner of North Pike Avenue and West Locust Street. The auction of the real estate, including the landmark mansion and some of the surrounding land, was the following Saturday. Bolivar’s David Cribbs bought the property.
MAY 18 — Phoenix Decor LLC, which manufactures and distributes artificial floral decorations and related decor, announced it would take up shop in Bolivar’s Teters building at 1425 S. Lillian Ave., in 2019.
MAY 29 — Bolivar coach Daniel Bayless offered a short summary of his state silver medal 4-x-800 meter relay’s past seven days. Bolivar’s Brett Pollock, Tracen McKinney, Hunter Davis and Dylan Rowell broke a school record at the Class 4 Section 1 meet the weekend before, running 7:59.70. The four turned in 7:59.65 to set a new mark on the state’s highest stage Saturday. Meanwhile, Bolivar’s Bladen Hancock claimed silver in the 300 hurdles at the meet. A week earlier, Marion C. Early’s Zakhary Taylor claimed gold in the Class 1 boys 100 dash and silver in the 200 dash.
Beyond the environmental impacts
JUNE 12 — Missouri-based Stark Bancshares Inc. announced Thursday, June 6, via a news release that it has received regulatory approval and completed the purchase of Bolivar-based Farmers State Bank, effective immediately.
According to the stock purchase agreement, announced Feb. 28, 2018, Stark was set to acquire 100% of the bank’s parent holding company, Farmers Financial Corp.
JUNE 19 — Micah Titterington, a Southwest Baptist University graduate who spent the last nine years in Waco, Texas, working the last five at a domestic violence shelter, took the reins as the executive director of Community Outreach Ministries.
JUNE 29 — Despite millions of dollars of improvements over several years and recent rate increases, higher sewer rates are likely on the horizon for Bolivar residents as the city approached crucial deadlines in a lawsuit filed against the Environmental Protection Agency. In the Tuesday, June 18, board of aldermen meeting, Nebraska-based HDR Engineering presented variance options the city could present to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources and Clean Water Commission as part of the October 2016 lawsuit the city filed against the EPA.
JULY: Disaster averted at airport
JULY 3 — Fire crews from across the area descended on Bolivar Municipal Airport at around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, when a hangar, just north of the airport’s main building, caught on fire. Smoke and flames were visible from the north end of the building when crews arrived on scene.
• • •
A Bolivar veterinarian accused of drugging a woman with ketamine and raping her in 2013 was was sentenced in Polk County Circuit Court after taking an Alford plea. According to online court records, Jason Wooderson pleaded to class B felony delivery of a controlled substance before Associate Circuit Judge John C. Porter, who formally sentenced Wooderson to 10 years in prison but suspended execution of the sentence and placed Wooderson on five years supervised probation. He was also ordered to serve 90 days shock detention under house arrest.
JULY 10 — A Fair Play man faces a felony rape charge following a report of a sexual assault this winter. According to online court records, Nathaniel Brian Linerode was charged with felony first-degree rape.
JULY 13 — Just over a year after an explosion and fire destroyed AM Pyrotechnics, killing one woman and shaking Polk County to its core, the wounds left behind began to heal, thanks in large part to the resilience of a community that’s become family.
• • •
Sixteen local high school students got a glimpse of the wide variety of healthcare career options at Citizens Memorial Hospital’s MASH camp Thursday and Friday, July 11-12. At the two-day camp, participants heard from a variety of different speakers and learned about a range of healthcare careers, from dentistry to radiology to pharmacy.
JULY 17 — A Colorado woman accused in a July 2018 Bolivar gas station robbery reached a plea deal on one of four felony charges she faced. According to online court records, Elena Marie Ornelas of Pueblo, Colorado, pleaded guilty to class D felony stealing — $750 or more in Polk County Circuit Court Monday, July 8. In accordance with a plea deal, a second charge, class D felony second-degree burglary, was dismissed. Circuit Judge Michael O’Brien Hendrickson sentenced Ornelas to seven years in prison but suspended execution of that sentence, ordering Ornelas to serve five years supervised probation.
• • •
CMH announced Monday, July 15, it is partnering with Triad Physician Solutions, a physician-owned and managed emergency department staffing and management organization in southwest Missouri.
JULY 20 — In honor of Apollo 11’s 50th anniversary, the BH-PF took a look at its coverage of the moon landing and also shares local memories of the event. Dorris Sena of Aldrich said she helped build engines for the Atlas rocket family when she was employed with Precision Sheet Metal Aircraft and Missile, a Los Angeles-based company contracted to build parts of Atlas missiles and space launchers, in the late 1950s to early 1960s.
JULY 24 — An Arkansas man faces felony charges for the alleged rape and kidnapping of a Bolivar juvenile. According to court records, Daniel Randolph Stone-Taylor was charged with unclassified felony first-degree statutory rape — person less than 14 and class A felony child kidnapping.
• • •
Runners packed Spruce Street during the fourth annual Jacob Brown Memorial 5K in Humansville on Saturday, July 20. The run honored the memory of Jacob Weaks Brown, who died in a car wreck in 2016. A three-time all-state runner, Weaks Brown graduated from Humansville High School in 2014 and attended Coffeyville Community College in Kansas on a running scholarship.
JULY 27 — Over several hours Wednesday morning, July 24, during an active shooter training drill, Bolivar’s emergency responders came together at Bolivar Primary School to imagine the worst case scenario, so they can bring their best when local students and teachers might need them most.
JULY 31 — Several times each year, members of MoonShot, a local rock and roll cover band, load up their equipment and travel through the area to perform popular rock songs for events and fundraisers. The band performed a three hour set at Buffalo’s Cruise In car show Saturday, July 27.
AUGUST: Standoff leads to terrorist charge
AUG. 7 — A standoff between law enforcement and an armed man in a Bolivar neighborhood Monday afternoon, Aug. 5, ended peacefully but led to felony charges for a Bolivar man.
According to online court records, Chesley Rayleen Mincks, 20, was charged with class D felony first-degree terrorist threat and class D felony unlawful possession of a firearm in Polk County Circuit Court.
The probable cause statement said Mincks barricaded himself inside a room in the home and demanded law enforcement leave when they attempted to make contact with him.
At around 7 p.m. Tuesday evening, Aug. 6, Sheriff Danny Morrison said Mincks was taken into custody in the 4200 block of South 103rd Road.
•••
Former Bolivar head football coach Lance Roweton started his first year as superintendent of the Halfway School District on Aug. 15. Roweton led the Liberator for 13 years. He later served as principal of Halfway High School for three years. He succeeded Tim Boatwright, who headed the district for 13 years.
AUG. 21 — In its Thursday, Aug. 15, public hearing, the Marion C. Early R-5 school board voted unanimously to approve the use of school protection officers. The approval of SPOs allows selected MCE faculty and staff to complete the necessary training and requirements to carry concealed firearms or a self-defense spray device in any school in the district.
SEPTEMBER: No place like home
SEPT. 4 — After nearly six months, the City of Bolivar’s search for a new fire chief ended Tuesday, Sept. 3, with the promotion of deputy chief Brent Watkins to the department’s top leadership role. Most recently, Watkins served as the department’s deputy chief and the city’s emergency management director.
SEPT. 7 — Bolivar R-1 broke ground Wednesday, Sept. 4, on the district’s Early Childhood Learning Center. The estimated $5.5 million facility is set for construction on district land east of the intermediate and primary schools. It was finalized in April, when around 80% of voters greenlighted a bond issue — a $6 million no-tax-levy-increase measure — to help see the facility come into fruition, along with potential expansions to Bolivar Middle School and a possible new high school practice track.
SEPT. 11 — Gov. Mike Parson announced his official bid for the 2020 gubernatorial race Sunday, Sept. 8, in what was, for the most part, an expected hometown campaign rally at Bolivar High School. The event focused on Parson’s patriotism, conservatism and hometown pride — punctuated with shouts of “I like Mike!" During his speech, Parson called his hometown, Bolivar, “the perfect place to tell you a story about the American dream.”
SEPT. 18 — A Colorado man and alleged gang member accused of robbing a Bolivar gas station at gunpoint last year entered a guilty plea in court Friday, Sept. 13. According to online court records, Brandon Scott Searl, 32, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, pleaded guilty to class A felony first-degree robbery, class D felony forgery and class D felony stealing charges in a Dallas County courtroom.
SEPT. 28 — Following a brief battle with an aggressive cancer, Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputy and former Cedar County Sheriff Leon Dwerlkotte died Wednesday morning, Sept. 25. He was 65. During his nearly 30-year career, Dwerlkotte served in Cedar County from 1992 to 2007 and then was hired on with Polk County in 2007 by former sheriff Steve Bruce. In 2013, he returned to Cedar County when he was elected as sheriff. After losing a close primary election in August 2016, Dwerlkotte again returned to Polk County, working primarily as a bailiff — but also filling other roles for the department — until his death.
OCTOBER: New mayor to lead Humansville
OCT. 5 — The BH-FP looked back on the life of Mary Childress, a talented local musician who ran the Bolivar Music Center, later Childress Music Studio. In the last week, Mary Childress’ family, former students and friends mourned and reflected on their time with the skilled musician, business owner and community organizer, who died Friday, Sept. 27, at 90. Funeral services were Tuesday, Oct. 1.
• • •
For the second time this year, the city of Humansville searched for a new leader after mayor Les Hendrich announced his resignation last month. Hendrich submitted a letter of resignation to city hall Tuesday, Sept. 17, citing frustration with a perceived lack of support for Deb’s Fresh Market, a local grocery store.
OCT. 9 — The Bolivar Police Department released more information about the circumstances that led up to a child’s injuries during the Friday, Oct. 4, homecoming parade. According to Lt. Roger Barron with the Bolivar Police Department, an 8-year-old girl was hurt when she was hit by a float — a truck pulling a flatbed trailer — at around 3:08 p.m. near 1303 E. Division Street, Bolivar.
OCT. 16 — Bolivar’s leaders jumped on an opportunity to save the city over $1 million by refinancing bonds for the city’s Aqua Zone. During its Tuesday, Oct. 8, meeting, Bolivar’s board of aldermen voted unanimously to refinance the bonds, generating a savings of around $1,055,092 by the year 2040.
OCT. 19 — A new mayor will lead the City of Humanville after being sworn in. Carl Long, an insurance agent with Bankers Agency in Bolivar and pastor of Life Church in Humansville, was sworn in Monday, Oct. 7.
OCT. 26 — A Bolivar man accused of making terroristic threats during a standoff with law enforcement pleaded guilty to a federal charge in court this week. According to online court records, Chesley Rayleen Mincks, 21, of Bolivar pleaded guilty to one count class C felony unlawful drug user in possession of a firearm in the U.S. Western District Court on Monday, Oct. 21, before Magistrate Judge David P. Rush.
OCT. 30 — Two years ago this month, Bolivar Public Works Director Jerry Hamby was working on plans for a downtown sanitary sewer project that would eliminate a bottleneck in sewer lines. While sewer lines were replaced to improve inflow and infiltration issues, city streets and sidewalks were torn up, making them impassable at times in the process. Over 730 days later, Hamby was able to see evidence of completion thanks to paving work in the downtown area.
NOVEMBER: Deputy injured, one dead following pursuit
NOV. 6 — Driving a monster truck had always been a childhood dream for Joe Urie. The 2015 Bolivar High School graduate said he grew up watching the stars of the sport on television, analyzing their technique and imagining the stunts he’d attempt if he ever got a chance to sit behind the wheel. In his early 20s, that chance came to him.
NOV. 13 — An on-duty Polk County sheriff’s deputy was injured and a woman died in a pair of wrecks related to a high-speed pursuit through Polk into Dallas County early Sunday morning, Nov. 10.
NOV. 16 — Liberator football met the end of its mercurial 2019 season in the Class 4 District 6 title game at the hands of defending champion Webb City on Friday, Nov. 15. District runner up Bolivar ended its season with a historic 11-1 record, including two postseason wins, facing a team Friday that gave up just a handful of first half first downs.
• • •
Polk County’s most celebrated aviation enthusiast, Gene Engledow — believed to be the last surviving crew member who retrofitted the B-25 bombers used in World War II’s Doolittle Raid and whose name graces signage at Bolivar’s municipal airport — died Tuesday at 106.
NOV. 20 — The search for a missing man in the northern portion of Polk County came to an end as searchers located the body of 39-year-old John David Hacker.
• • •
Bolivar’s Georgia Payne — a World War II prisoner of war — had her lifelong dream fulfilled when she met Oscar Junior Nipps, a United States soldier who helped liberate her and thousands of others from the Santo Tomas Internment Camp in the Philippines during World War II.
• • •
The Bolivar High School cheer squad traveled to Lindenwood University to compete at the MCCA state competition Saturday through Sunday, Nov. 16-17. According to MCCA’s website, the team placed fourth out of 12 teams in the 3A timeout division, and the varsity squad placed sixth out of 14 teams in the small coed division.
NOV. 27 — Members of the Polk County salary commission Friday, Nov. 22, cited a 2018 state senate bill, unanimously voting to raise the sheriff’s salary to $56,000 starting in 2021.The sheriff’s salary still includes about $700 additionally for an annual uniform allowance, county clerk Melinda Robertson said.
DECEMBER: Tornado confirmed near Fair Play
DEC. 4 — Humansville R-4 Superintendent Tammy Erwin’s accomplishments on the court, both in high school and in college at Southwest Baptist University and College of the Ozarks, were recognized this month at a Missouri Sports Hall of Fame luncheon, where the now-administrator received designation as a member of the MSHOF’s 2019 Filbert Five.
DEC. 7 — Local fire crews battled a blaze on Wednesday evening, Dec. 4, as Southern Star Tires, located on the grounds of Brown’s Iron and Metal in the 4800 block of South 135th Road near Mo. 13, caught fire.
DEC. 11 — An automobile company and a mourning family have reached a settlement in a wrongful death suit filed by the parents of a Polk County teen killed in a 2017 wreck. Ford Motor Co. and Steven E. and Stephanie A. Nelson, parents of 16-year-old Samuel Nelson, who died April 19, 2017, after a car crash on Rt. O north of Bolivar, have reached a confidential settlement agreement.
• • •
Southwest Baptist University is mourning the passing of one of its own — an SBU graduate and Fayetteville, Arkansas, police officer who was killed in the line of duty. According to an SBU news release, Stephen Carr, who graduated from the university in May 2015 with a degree in economics/finance, died Saturday, Dec. 7.
DEC. 14 — The Bolivar Police Department is asking for residents to report any packages stolen from their front porches or homes after officers arrested a suspected package thief this week.
Garrett Yoakum, 27, of Bolivar was arrested for the theft and taken to the Polk County Jail.
DEC. 18 — Michael Glenn Keithley of Bolivar faces a felony charge after allegedly running from law enforcement through parking lots on South Springfield Avenue.
DEC. 21 — Dark smoke billowed through Bolivar’s downtown district Friday morning, Dec. 20, as firefighters bolted into action to battle a large, fast moving fire that destroyed several connected storefronts along East Broadway Street.
DEC. 25 — For Halfway High School girls basketball coach Eric Ingram, the last 20 seconds of his team’s Friday, Dec. 20, 44-42 win home against Niangua felt like 10 minutes.
• • •
Halfway High School boys basketball put in a dominant defensive performance to win 64-36 over Niangua Friday.
DEC. 29 — The National Weather Service confirmed a “brief EF-0” tornado hit Polk County on Saturday night, Dec. 28. According to survey information released via social media Sunday, NWS determined the tornado began at 7:03 p.m. southwest of Mo. 123, west of Fair Play. It tracked northeast, crossing Mo. 123 and “lifting just before Barren Creek,” NWS reported. The tornado was on the ground for three minutes along a 1.4 mile path.
